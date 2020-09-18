Shop local and elevate your socially distant party by working with some of these local businesses

This year, parties, weddings and special events look different than ever before. Instead of hosting large indoor parties, people are getting creative to follow social distancing guidelines. From drive-by car parades to socially distant outdoor picnics, locals aren’t letting the pandemic stop them from celebrating. Shop local and elevate your socially distant party by working with some of these local businesses.

Balloons & yard signs

For jaw-dropping balloon art and memorable yard signs | Animated Art Balloon Decor and Entertainment | Find it on Facebook

For stylish balloon art displays | Baton Rouge Balloons | Find it on Facebook

For larger-than-life yard signs and balloon displays | The Real Balloons of Baton Rouge | Find it on Facebook

Snacks

For colorful and photogenic cheese boards | Bites & Boards | Find it on Facebook

For healthy and tasty grazing boards and plates | Village Cofe | instagram.com/villagecofe

For custom, decorative sugar cookies | Seaux Sweet Cookie Co. | seauxsweetcookieco.com

Drinks

For boozy and flavorful adult beverages | Jazzy Drinx | instagram.com/jazzydrinx

For fresh coffee and espresso drinks | Social Coffee | Find it on Facebook

For refreshing and fruity cocktails | Liquid Fix Mobile Bar | Find it on Facebook

Sanitization & protection

For hand sanitizer and contactless thermometers | Parker’s Pharmacy | parkersrx.com

For bulk orders of custom masks | The Printing Source | printingsourcebr.com

For disposable gloves | Rouses Market | rouses.com