This year, parties, weddings and special events look different than ever before. Instead of hosting large indoor parties, people are getting creative to follow social distancing guidelines. From drive-by car parades to socially distant outdoor picnics, locals aren’t letting the pandemic stop them from celebrating. Shop local and elevate your socially distant party by working with some of these local businesses.
Balloons & yard signs
For jaw-dropping balloon art and memorable yard signs | Animated Art Balloon Decor and Entertainment | Find it on Facebook
For stylish balloon art displays | Baton Rouge Balloons | Find it on Facebook
For larger-than-life yard signs and balloon displays | The Real Balloons of Baton Rouge | Find it on Facebook
Snacks
For colorful and photogenic cheese boards | Bites & Boards | Find it on Facebook
For healthy and tasty grazing boards and plates | Village Cofe | instagram.com/villagecofe
For custom, decorative sugar cookies | Seaux Sweet Cookie Co. | seauxsweetcookieco.com
Drinks
For boozy and flavorful adult beverages | Jazzy Drinx | instagram.com/jazzydrinx
For fresh coffee and espresso drinks | Social Coffee | Find it on Facebook
For refreshing and fruity cocktails | Liquid Fix Mobile Bar | Find it on Facebook
Sanitization & protection
For hand sanitizer and contactless thermometers | Parker’s Pharmacy | parkersrx.com
For bulk orders of custom masks | The Printing Source | printingsourcebr.com
For disposable gloves | Rouses Market | rouses.com
