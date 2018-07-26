A three-venue concert event benefiting the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services (RAICES) is set to take place in Baton Rouge this Friday, with fundraising concerts at Mid City Ballroom, The Woodshop and The Radio Bar.

All proceeds from the event will directly benefit RAICES, a 501(c)(3) that provides free and low-cost legal services to immigrant children, families and refugees in Texas. The once-obscure nonprofit agency came into the national spotlight last month as millions of Americans learned of immigrant families being separated at the U.S.-Mexico border. Donations to the organization surpassed $20 million in about a week after a Facebook campaign.

The benefit takes place at multiple events across several venues Friday, July 27. The first part starts at Mid City Ballroom, 7-9 p.m. This concert will feature the local talent of Loose Jack, Future Talk and Baby in the ’90s. Rebecca Gardner, the founder of Hands Producing Hope, will curate a pop-up shop at Mid City Ballroom.

The second part of the event takes place at The Woodshop, 9 p.m.-midnight, and features Stresss, Little Sheep, Wimpsville and Hal Lambert.

Tickets to both of these concerts are $10 and can be purchased at the door. You can also purchase presale tickets for $15 here (these get you into both venues). Mid City Ballroom is at 136 S. Acadian Thruway, and The Woodshop is at 1415 Laurel St.

The third and final stretch of the night kicks off at The Radio Bar at 10 p.m. Here, funds will be raised through sales of “RAICES-ritas,” a strawberry margarita drink special. At the end of the night, the final amount of donations raised through all three events will be announced. The Radio Bar is at 3079 Government St.

A qualified spokesperson with experience in working to aid refugees and immigrants will be present at each venue to answer questions.