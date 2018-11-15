Strap on that helmet and oil up those chains: Cranksgiving 2018 is right around the corner.

Not familiar with the concept? Well, it started in New York City in 1999 and has since spawned about 80 independently organized events around the world. The concept is simple: participants are given a shopping list and a list of local grocery stores. They then bike to each of the stores, crossing items off their lists, and bring their loot back to the starting location. In the case of Bike Baton Rouge’s Cranksgiving this Saturday, all purchased food will be donated directly to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.

If you want to participate, you’ll need to bring a bike, a way to carry your groceries (like a basket or backpack) and cash or a credit card (expect to spend about $20). Helmets and bike locks are highly recommended.

After the scavenger hunt is complete, Bike BR will host an after-party at the starting location and present awards for things like best time, worst time and biggest or smallest spender.

To get in on the action, simply show up at City Park 11-11:45 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, to register. Aside from the money you spend on groceries, it is free to participate. The actual event starts at noon. City Park is at 1515 Dalrymple Drive.