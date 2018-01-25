This Sunday, local non-profit Capital Area Animal Welfare Society is inviting pet lovers from all walks of life to come together at this year’s Mystic Krewe of Mutts Parade.

Along with the parade, attendees can enjoy a costume and float contest and Bark in the Park, which will include shopping, live demonstrations, helpful pet info, and food for both humans and pets.

With a “Paws Around the World” theme, local pet owners and their pets will have no shortage of costume options.

Event proceeds will benefit the CAAWS Spay/Neuter Program, which helps keep the Baton Rouge pet population down. This program also provides aid to feral cats and to owners who can’t afford to spay/neuter their pets.

All humans and pets who walk in the parade must register in advance. Click here to register online, or you can register in person on parade day.

CAAWS Mystic Krewe of Mutts Parade and additional activities are this Sunday, Jan. 28. Bark in the Park will be 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at North Boulevard Town Square. The costume and float contest will be on the Town Square stage at noon.

The parade, which rolls at 2 p.m., will make its way along North Boulevard and Convention Street between 4th and 7th streets.

On your way home, stop by the Raising Cane’s at 302 Third St. for an “after pawty” snack. Mention CAAWS at the register before, during or after the parade, and Raising Cane’s will donate 15% of sales to CAAWS.