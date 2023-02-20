Paella, sangria and Best of 225 voting: Join us Feb. 27

Write-in nominations for the 2023 Best of 225 Awards have come to a close. The nominations are being counted, and nominees who made it onto the ballot will be unveiled on Feb. 27 at our Best of 225 Voting Kickoff Party.

Join us at Solera from 5:30-7:30 p.m. for Spanish tapas and sangria and to cast your votes for the 2023 Best of 225 Awards!