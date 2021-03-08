Outdoor concerts take over BR this week, a painting party and more events to check out

Check out the Mommy and Me event with Painting and Pinot

A Mommy and Me Painting Class will be held Saturday, March 13, at 10 a.m., for moms and children ages 2-9. Painting and Pinot will be hosting the fun class to ensure creative fun for mommy and her mini-me.

Painting and Pinot is at 7248 Perkins Road.

For more information and to register for the class, click here.

Listen to some outdoor jams in West Baton Rouge on Sunday

Join The West Baton Rouge Convention & Visitors Bureau as it hosts Outdoor Old Time Music Open Jam Sunday, March 14, 3-5 p.m. Be sure to bring your own chair, mask and snacks.

West Baton Rouge Convention & Visitors Bureau is at 845 N. Jefferson Ave.

For more information, click here.

