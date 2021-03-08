Outdoor concerts take over BR this week, a painting party and more events to check out

Editor’s note: The River City Jazz Masters March 9 event previously included has been canceled.
Beauvoir Park kicks off #SXSP Fest this Thursday
Enjoy listening to the honky tonk sounds of B.B. Palmer and opening act Taylor Hunnicutt at Beauvoir Park Thursday, March 11, for the first night of #SXSP Fest. The festival brings 14 bands in 10 days to the Perkins Road overpass area’s outdoor venue. The Thursday show starts at 7:30 p.m. Make sure to purchase a ticket soon before spots fill up. Be sure to bring your own blanket to sit and remain socially distant.
Beauvoir Park is at 2834 Greenwood Drive.
For more information and to purchase a ticket, click here. Find out more information about #SXSP Fest and the full lineup here.
Check out the Mommy and Me event with Painting and Pinot
A Mommy and Me Painting Class will be held Saturday, March 13, at 10 a.m., for moms and children ages 2-9. Painting and Pinot will be hosting the fun class to ensure creative fun for mommy and her mini-me.
Painting and Pinot is at 7248 Perkins Road.
For more information and to register for the class, click here.
Listen to some outdoor jams in West Baton Rouge on Sunday
Join The West Baton Rouge Convention & Visitors Bureau as it hosts Outdoor Old Time Music Open Jam Sunday, March 14, 3-5 p.m. Be sure to bring your own chair, mask and snacks.
West Baton Rouge Convention & Visitors Bureau is at 845 N. Jefferson Ave.