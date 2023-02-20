Oscar-nominated film screenings, jazz concert and more things to do in Baton Rouge this week

See a triple conjunction in the sky on Wednesday

Highland Road Park Observatory hosts a Moon-Venus-Jupiter Conjunction watch party on Wednesday, Feb. 22.

Everyone is invited to gather at BREC’s Burbank Soccer Complex to watch as the moon and Jupiter pair while Venus is less than eight degrees away. Bring picnic blankets or lawn chairs to comfortably watch this stunning, rare sight in the sky.

The free event is from 6:15-7:45 p.m. at 12400 Burbank Drive.

See a wind ensemble on Thursday

The LSU Wind Ensemble is performing on Thursday, Feb. 23.

The ensemble will welcome faculty soloist Nanci Belmont (bassoon) to the stage as she performs Nico Muhly’s “Reliable Sources.” Additionally, the ensemble will present “Come Sunday,” a two-movement tribute to the Hammond organ’s central role in Black worship services, written by award-winning composer Omar Thomas.

Tickets are $18 for the general public and $11 for K-12 students. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at LSU Student Union Theater on Tower Drive.

Predict the Oscar documentary winners on Thursday

The Manship Theatre will screen a collection of Oscar-nominated short films this week, presented for the 18th consecutive year by ShortsTV. Watch the nominees and make your best predictions on who will win at the Academy Awards on March 12.

Manship will show Oscar-nominated documentary shorts on Thursday, Feb. 23; live-action shorts on Friday, Feb. 24; and animated shorts on Sunday, Feb. 26.

Tickets are $9.50; screening times vary. The Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette St.

See a jazz concert on Thursday

East Baton Rouge Parish Library is hosting The Ed Perkins Jazz Band on Thursday, Feb. 23.

Spend your lunch break in the plaza of the Main Library at Goodwood, listening to this jazz concert honoring Black History Month. The Ed Perkins Jazz Band has performed locally and internationally for over 50 years.

The concert is free and is from noon-1 p.m. at 7711 Goodwood Blvd.