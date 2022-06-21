×
Only one week until the Best of 225 winners are unveiled at our Summer Nights party

  • By Special Promotions

We’re one week from the 2022 Best of 225 party, where attendees will be the first to get their hands on a copy of our July issue. Get your tickets now for the Summer Nights-themed event before they sell out! Then, put on your flip-flops and sunglasses and head to Three Roll Estate, where we’ll toast to summer and celebrate the 2022 Best of 225 winners! Be among the first to know who will be named the best of the best.

Join us for cold drinks, local food trucks, the ultimate summer giveaway and more.

Purchase your tickets here today! Limited tickets are available, and you must be 21+ to attend.

SAVE THE DATE:

June 28 | 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Three Roll Estate

760 St. Philip St.

PARTICIPATING RESTAURANTS:

Curbside Burgers & Fries

Sno Juice

Drinks by Three Roll Estate

Special thanks to our event partners:

Coca-Cola | Aetna | Three Roll Estate

Special thanks to our event sponsors:

Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge | EBRP Library | Campus Federal


