Your one-stop shop for local gifts, sponsored by Local Leaf

Shopping local for the holidays has never been easier than with this Mid City-based shop that’s filled with an assortment of Louisiana-made goods. Local Leaf Gallery is located just off Government Street next to Soji Modern Cuisine and specializes in artisan gifts and home decor from local designers, artists, and makers. It carries a variety of items to suit everyone on your list—original art, art prints, handmade bath products, and kitchen goods, for example. Its selection of handcrafted jewelry and candles make perfect gifts for the ladies in your life. For the little ones, pick up a Louisiana children’s book or baby swaddle/bib combo. Grab a locally made shave soap and a handmade leather koozie the guys will be sure to enjoy. The shop is located at 555 Caddo St. in Baton Rouge. Click here to shop online.

