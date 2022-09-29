October 2022 Calendar of Events

Where to play around Baton Rouge this month

All month

End your workweek right

The Downtown Business Association’s seasonal concert series, Live After Five, is back for fall. Unwind under the sunset as you enjoy the sounds of a free concert each Friday of the month. Artists and musicians on the lineup include The Mixed Nuts, Chubby Carrier & The Bayou Swamp Band, and Amanda Shaw & The Cute Boys. Grab your blankets and chairs and head downtown to kick off the weekend. downtownbr.org/live-after-five

OCT. 5

Take me to the Beach (Boys)

The Beach Boys are bringing the sounds of summer to the fall season with show at the Raising Cane’s River Center. Jam out to all the classics like “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” “Kokomo” and “Good Vibrations.” Don’t miss your chance to see these iconic Rock & Roll Hall of Famers here in Baton Rouge. thebeachboys.com

OCT. 7

Party animals

Meet the animals of the Baton Rouge Zoo while enjoying an evening of beer and food tastings with live music and entertainment at the eighth annual Brew at the Zoo. Dress in your best “safari chic” outfit as you make your way through the zoo while tasting different brews and snacks. Each ticket holder will get to meet zoo animals and receive a complimentary lanyard and cup to make tasting easier. brzoo.org

OCT. 9

Sunday night live

Saturday Night Live alumnus John Mulaney is headed to Baton Rouge. Following a brief stint in rehab, Mulaney is back with “From Scratch,” a comeback tour that critics have applauded for tackling tough topics with humor, honesty and grace. It’ll be a night of big laughs from the famous comedian at the Raising Cane’s River Center. raisingcanesrivercenter.com

OCT. 13

Cheers to Oktoberfest

The Louisiana Restaurant Association’s Greater Baton Rouge Chapter is joining forces with Anheuser Busch to bring a brand-new event to Baton Rouge. Oktoberfest will be held at Pointe-Marie, featuring local beer and food, plus entertainment from Chris LeBlanc. Proceeds benefit Louisiana Restaurant Association’s Education Foundation. lra.org

OCT. 27-30

Here comes Halloween

The 10/31 Consortium presents the 2022 Fifolet Halloween Festival, with four days of spooky fun for everyone. Celebrate the holiday in a big way with events like a parade, costume ball, 5K run, arts market and a pub crawl. Get your costume together and get ready for an activity-filled weekend to ring in Halloween. 1031consortium.com

ALSO THIS MONTH

Oct. 1-2

Attendees at Harvest Days at the Rural Life Museum can experience 19th century harvest season reenacted by living history actors. Try soap making, take a wagon ride or make your way through the corn maze. lsu.edu/rurallife

Oct. 2

The 2022 Cat Video Fest is bringing all the cuteness to Manship Theatre. Watch funny, adorable cat videos. Proceeds go to Cat Haven Baton Rouge, a nonprofit that works to make Baton Rouge a no-kill community. manshiptheatre.org

Oct. 9-15

The Main Library at Goodwood is home to the annual Mini Maker Faire, featuring art, robotics, science experiments and more. batonrouge.makerfaire.com

Oct. 12-15

Tackle your holiday shopping list at the Junior League of Baton Rouge’s 39th Hollydays. All proceeds support the Junior League’s community programs. juniorleaguebr.org

Oct. 15 + 16

Celebrate the city’s music and art at the second annual BRtistic Fest, presented by Pixel Collective and Skyline Distortions. The festival will bring together creative minds of all mediums.

Oct. 26-31

Feast on fried food and get your adrenaline pumping when the Greater Baton Rouge State Fair comes to town. Bringing the fun to Baton Rouge since 1965, the fair is back at a new location, the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales. gbrsf.com

Oct. 27

The Old State Capitol’s annual Spirits of Louisiana returns, celebrating spirits by local distilleries and the spirited history of the building itself. Enjoy food, music and an art auction inside the downtown landmark. louisianaoldstatecapitol.org

Oct. 29

The Louisiana Book Festival is back for its 18th year. Browse books, meet other readers and authors, and attend presentations at various downtown locations. louisianabookfestival.org

MORE EVENTS

On the Road

New Orleans

Oct. 1-2: National Fried Chicken Festival, friedchickenfestival.com

Oct. 4-5: Wilco at The Civic Theatre, civicnola.com

Oct. 14-16: Crescent City Blues & BBQ Festival, jazzandheritage.org

Lafayette

Oct. 13: Reba McEntire at The Cajundome, cajundome.com

Oct. 20-23: The 85th International Rice Festival in nearby Crowley, ​ricefestival.com

ARTS BEST BETS

OCT. 13

Come see the famous Swan Lake at the Raising Cane’s River Center this month. Witness effortless and elegant dancing by the World Ballet Series’ professional dancers as they portray the love story of Princess Odette and Prince Siegfried, and ﬁnd out if Princess Odette can break free from the wicked spell that turned her into a swan. raisingcanesrivercenter.com

OCT. 14

Meet fantastical sculpture artist Alex Podesta and celebrate the opening of his new exhibit at the LSU Museum of Art. Create your own art inspired by the New Orleans artist, play gallery games, and enjoy refreshments at the free event. lsumoa.org

OCT. 15

Come out to Mid-City Artisans to see art from Katherine Klimitas and learn about different dog breeds at the Breed All About Us event. See a display of Klimitas’ 64 watercolor paintings of dog breeds. You’ll be able to meet Klimitas her-self along with precious rescue dogs. mid-cityartisans.com

OCT. 21-22 + 27-30

Get ready to do the Time Warp again because The Rocky Horror Show is back for unique and interactive performances at Theatre Baton Rouge. Come dressed as your favorite character and get ready to watch and even participate in the cult favorite production. Get ready for Halloween with Dr. Frank N. Furter, Riff Raff, Magenta and the rest of the gang. theatrebr.org

MUSIC BEST BETS

ALL MONTH

Perkins Rowe’s free concert series, Rock N Rowe, is back with a lineup bursting with local musicians. These concerts will rock rain or shine every Thursday, so grab your outdoor chairs and head out to Perkins Rowe to see acts like After 8, Chase Tyler, Press 1 for English and The Remnants. perkinsrowe.com

OCT. 13

The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge is back with the fall edition of its Sunday in the Park outdoor concert series. End your weekends with a carefree concert experience. These free concerts will be downtown every Sunday afternoon in October at the Shaw Center for the Arts Plaza. Enjoy some free music from acts like Jonathon Boogie Long, Alabaster Stag, Curley Taylor & Zydeco Trouble and That ‘70s Band. artsbr.org/sitp

OCT. 14

Sing along to Queen classics with cover band Killer Queen at L’Auberge Casino and Hotel. If you never had the honor of seeing the original band, this may be the next best thing. As a recipient

of the award for “World’s Best Tribute Band,” Killer Queen will make you feel like you’ve time traveled to see Freddie Mercury himself. lbatonrouge.com

OCT. 20

Come see the iconic reggae band The Wailers as it brings the One World tour to Chelsea’s Live. The band will play a set of their own music along with some of Bob Marley’s deep cuts. thewailers.com

OCT. 28

Rock out with the guys from 38 Special at the Raising Cane’s River Center. Hear more than 40 years worth of big hits like “Hold on Loosely” and “Caught Up in You.” raisingcanesrivercenter.com

OCT. 30

Broadway and Disney stars join forces for an unforgettable concert with a setlist of childhood classics. Disney Princess: The Concert is coming to the Raising Cane’s River Center with songs from each princess’ story, voiced by Broadway, television and animated ﬁlm stars. disneyconcerts.com/princess

This article was originally published in the October 2022 issue of 225 magazine. Events are as of press time in mid-August. Please check with the organizations for the most up-to-date info.