October 2020 calendar of events

Editor’s note: Event details are as of press time in mid-September. Please check with the events for the latest information.

ALL MONTH

Baton Rouge General has launched its “Protect Your Pumpkins” campaign for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Although Baton Rougeans will not get to browse its annual pink pumpkin patch this year, they will see little differences around the city to remind ladies to get their mammograms. Specially designed signs will pop up overnight in the yards of Baton Rouge area breast cancer survivors. The hospital says there will also be a surprise photo-op Oct. 1 to accompany the campaign. It says the surprise will be safe, but it won’t divulge specifics until the day of. brgeneral.org

ALL MONTH

Red Stick Farmers Market works hard to bring Baton Rouge the freshest local produce. It is open Thursdays behind Pennington Biomedical Center and Saturdays next to Main Street Market downtown, 8 a.m.-noon. breada.org

ALL MONTH

A new hidden gem of Baton Rouge, Beauvoir Park, hosts yoga in the park every Tuesday. It’s bring-your-own-mat, and there’s a $10 entrance fee to help support the instructors. Find the event on Facebook

ALL MONTH

Open Mic Night at Tin Roof is back! Join the folks at Tin Roof Brewing Co. on the second and fourth Thursday nights of the month for locally brewed talent, along with some locally brewed beer. Find the event on Facebook

Oct. 3

Ogden Park Prowl takes the best of the arts scene in Baton Rouge and puts it on display for all. Browse some local arts and crafts at the annual Mid City event. Organizers hope to be able to host the outdoor event Oct. 3, though it is subject to change due to the pandemic. ogdenparkprowl.org

Oct. 6

All marines are welcomed to attend breakfast with the Choctaw Detachment, a group that supports past and present marines and their families, at Frank’s Restaurant on Airline Highway. Find the event on Facebook

Oct. 16, 17, 23 + 24

Attend Halloween Hootenannies in-person or online. Hosted by BREC at the Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center, children will learn all about animals in the spookiest ways. brec.org

Oct. 22

The Louisiana Culinary Institute is putting on a Halloween-themed cake decorating class. Instructor and Chef Jeanne Mancuso will teach students how to decorate spooky layer cakes—perfect for a Halloween party! Find the event on Facebook

Oct. 24

Soul Food Fest is a little later than usual this year due to pandemic postponements, but it’s sure to be just as fun. Attendees to the downtown food festival can enjoy an array of dishes from soul food vendors, cooking competitions and live entertainment from Henry Turner Jr. and Flavor and many more. The event is free to the public. Find it on Facebook

Oct. 24

Circle Bowl and the Spanish Town Ladies Auxiliary will host the 2020 STLA Bowling Tournament & Fundraiser. Participants can enter online solo or as a team. Money raised will go to support the organization and local charities. Find the event on Facebook

On the road

NEW ORLEANS

All month: Art in the Time of Empathy, arthurrogergallery.com

Oct. 13: 2020 Ronald McDonald House Golf Classic, golf.rmhc-sla.org

LAFAYETTE

Oct. 4: First Sunday Produce, mccombveazeyneighborhood.org

Oct. 11: Tour des Atakapas: Runs & Duathlon of Festival Acadiens et Créole, Find the event on Facebook

Oct. 31: Run Love Adopt, Find the event on Facebook