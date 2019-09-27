October 2019 Calendar of Events

All month

SET LIST: This month’s outdoor music series lineups

Live After 5

City Hall Plaza

downtownbr.org/lineup

Oct. 4: Parish County Line

Oct. 11: 17th Floor

Oct. 18: Kenny Neal

Oct. 25: That 70s Band and True Spin

Rock n Rowe

Perkins Rowe

perkinsrowe.com

Oct. 3: After 8

Oct. 10: Chase Tyler Band

Oct. 17: Deuce Chambers

Oct. 24: Sugar Shaker

Oct. 4

• Join Tin Roof Brewing Co. for its monthly Family Friday event with inflatable bounce houses, face painting and more for the kids. tinroofbeer.com

• Knock Knock Children’s Museum presents its second annual Storybook Soirée, an interactive storytelling event for children. knockknockmuseum.org

• The Baton Rouge Zoo hosts its sixth annual Brew at the Zoo, a 21-and-older event where guests can enjoy craft beers from local and regional breweries while they visit the zoo animals and enjoy food, live music and more. brzoo.org

Oct. 6

Celebrate Halloween the old-fashioned way at the LSU Rural Life Museum’s Haints, Haunts and Halloween, with storytelling, cake walks, games, trick-or-treating and more. lsu.edu/rurallife

Oct. 16-19

Shop for a cause at Junior League of Baton Rouge’s Hollydays. Browse cool wares curated and/or created by local businesses. juniorleaguebr.org

Oct. 18-20

The 62nd annual St. George Parish Fair offers fun for the whole family with food, rides, slides, inflatables and more. stgeorgefair.com

Oct. 19

• The Baton Rouge Mini Maker Faire returns, highlighting creative projects from tech, arts and crafts makers. The sixth annual event is free and family-friendly. This year’s is fashion themed. batonrouge.makerfaire.com

• Downtown Baton Rouge’s Halloween Parade highlights the spookier side of the city with costumes, floats and, of course, old-fashioned Louisiana fun. The parade is the main event of 10/31 Constortium’s Fifolet Halloween Festival, which hosts multiple events throughout October. Check its website for dates and info. 1031consortium.com

Oct. 19, 20 + 26-27

The Baton Rouge Zoo hosts its yearly Boo at the Zoo event for “merry, not scary” Halloween fun. One featured attraction is the “Enchanted Swamp” throughout the zoo’s Otter Cabin and adjacent boardwalks. Guests can let their imaginations run wild as they take in the magically decorated scenery while looking at the animals. brzoo.org

Oct. 24

Laura Siu Planning & Events hosts Table•Story, a culinary event series highlighting dishes from countries around the world. Vu “Phat” Le of Chow Yum Phat and Yuzu will speak about traditional dishes from Vietnam while discussing family stories. Find the event on Facebook

Oct. 24

The Louisiana Old State Capitol hosts Spirits of Louisiana, a Halloween-inspired cocktail event where guests can enjoy Heirloom Cuisine catering and tastings from local distilleries. louisianaoldstatecapitol.org

Oct. 25

The North Gates area turns electric with the North Gate Fest. The 14th annual edition features more than 20 artists, local eats, live art demonstrations, a costume contest and more. The music lineup includes J and the Causeways, Ship of Fools and more.

Oct. 26

The Louisiana Art & Science Museum hosts a day of “wand-erful” activities and planetarium shows, including the Halloween-themed shows The Worlds Within Star Wars, The Astronomical World of Harry Potter and Fright Light. lasm.org

Oct. 31

Do the Mash and more at La Divina’s Spooky Songs and Sing-A-longs event featuring The Fugitive Poets. Enjoy food, spirits and free candy corn while enjoying live music from the local band. Find the event on Facebook

On the road

NEW ORLEANS

Oct. 2-20: Wicked, saengernola.com

Oct. 5: Beignet Fest 2019, beignetfest.com

Oct. 12: NOLA Mac n’ Cheese Fest, nolamacncheesefest.com

OCT. 25-27: Voodoo Music + Arts Experience, voodoofestival.com

LAFAYETTE

Oct. 3: Miranda Lambert, cajundome.com

Oct. 5: Heart, cajundome.com

Oct. 11-13: Festivals Acadiens et Creoles, festivalsacadiens.com

Oct. 18: Bra Day 2019 for Breast Cancer Awareness, acadianabraday.com

ARTS EVENTS: THIS MONTH’S BEST BETS

Until Oct. 6

Theatre Baton Rouge’s managing artistic director Jenny Ballard takes on the role of Elizabeth Proctor in The Crucible, Arthur Miller’s classic dramatization of the frenzied accusations of witchcraft in old Salem. theatrebr.org

Oct. 1-6

LSU College of Music & Dramatic Arts presents Trouble in Mind, a semi-satirical study of racism in the theater world. It takes a frank look at mid-1950s social attitudes and provides a commentary on the period’s racial tensions. lsu.edu/cmda

Oct. 2 & 6

Guests can go to Manship Theatre to watch and vote on films for the 2019 Manhattan Short Film Festival. The 10 finalists hail from France, Iran, Canada, Finland and Germany alongside two films from the U.S. and three from the U.K. manshiptheatre.org

Oct. 5

The open-air Baton Rouge Arts Market returns alongside the Red Stick Farmers Market downtown, where it is held on the first Saturday of each month. The market at Fifth and Main streets showcases locally made art, clothes, beauty products, home goods and more. artsbr.org

Oct. 8

With “Harlem 100,” a nine-piece band and three dancers take the stage at Manship Theatre to recreate the influential music scene of the Harlem Renaissance 100 years ago. manshiptheatre.org

Oct.10

LSU Art & Science Museum hosts “Art After Hours: Harmonies in Color,” an evening where guests can enjoy a curator-led tour of the museum, conversation with artists featured in the exhibition and a special dance performance by Of Moving Colors. lasm.org

Oct. 16

The Eddie Palmieri Quintet brings its mix of salsa and Latin Jazz to the Manship Theatre as part of the Arts Council’s River City Jazz Master Series. artsbr.org

Oct. 17-20

Christian Youth Theatre puts on a production of Tarzan: The Stage Musical—based on the Disney film. cytbatonrouge.org

Oct. 20

Contemporary ballet company BalletX travels from Philadelphia for two performances at Manship Theatre presented by Baton Rouge Ballet. batonrougeballet.org

Oct. 24

The Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra cycles through five fall-themed pieces with “Bachtoberfest” at the Capitol Park Museum. brso.org

Oct. 26

Scotland Saturdays Open Market features visual artists, makers and craftsmen on the last Saturday of every month at Scotlandville Plaza. The market enables locals to buy and sell art and other decor, creating entrepreneurial opportunities for the community. artsbr.org

MUSIC EVENTS: THIS MONTH’S BEST BETS

Oct. 7

Hippie Sabotage brings psychedelia and EDM to Varsity Theatre. The Sacramento duo topped No. 1 in 2014 on Billboard’s “Next Big Sound” chart for Habits (Stay High), recorded with Tove Lo. varsitytheatre.com

Oct. 7

California band The Aquadolls will bring its dreamy indie sound to Mid City Ballroom. The Aquadolls were founded in January 2012 and debuted its first album Stoked On You in December. midcityballroom.com

Oct. 10

Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band will light up the Raising Cane’s River Center for what Seger says will be his last tour. The rock musician began his career in the 1960s and became world famous with hit songs including “Night Moves” and “Turn the Page.” raisingcanesrivercenter.com

Oct. 11

• Country artist Dylan Scott will bring his Louisiana charm to the Texas Club. In July 2017, Scott’s song “My Girl” reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Country Airplay Chart. thetexasclub.com

• New Orleans-based and Baton Rouge-bred group Better Than Ezra brings its alternative rock to L’Auberge Casino & Hotel. The band originally rose to fame when its 1995 single “Good” hit No. 1 on the Billboard modern-rock chart. lbatonrouge.com

Oct. 17

The South Austin Moonlighters’ unique brand of Americana takes the stage at Dyson House’s evening event at Zeeland Street Market. The band released the Anders Osborne-produced album Travel Light this year. dysonhouselr.com

Oct. 20

Insane Clown Posse brings its infamous style to Varsity Theatre. The band began in 1989 and made a name for itself with “horrorcore” music and over-the-top face paint. varsitytheatre.com

Oct. 25

Mandeville native Amanda Shaw comes to Dyson House at Zeeland Street Market to sing and show off her fiddle-playing chops. Before dedicating her life to music, she appeared in the 2005 Disney Channel original movies Now You See It… and Stuck in the Suburbs. dysonhouselr.com