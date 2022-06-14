Now streaming: PaddleBR is making kayaking and canoeing more accessible for everyone

“There were a few people coming out after we got the route cleared,” Tilley recalls. “But now, since the launch, people are out there daily. It’s great to see.”

But the recreation side of their paddling initiative was just part of the goal. For years before Klumb and Tilley got their hands dirty removing bayou obstacles, they were dedicated to litter cleanup on Louisiana’s waterways. Klumb recalls trips to the Amite River where he would fill canoes with massive amounts of trash, being forced to leave much behind due to the enormous scale of the problem. But the same goes for bayous, streams and manmade lakes within the Baton Rouge city limits. Trash is a constant issue that the pair say is one of the main focuses of their PaddleBR efforts.

“We see stuff that the general public doesn’t see,” Tilley says of the cleanups, which often involve 30-plus volunteers picking up litter while on the water. “It takes dedicated volunteers and a grassroots effort like ours, but it makes a difference.”

PaddleBR is also making a difference through a partnership with BREC that sees them hosting events like sunset paddles to introduce people to paddling, as well as fundraisers like the Pets N’ Paddling event held periodically to raise money for Friends of the Animals.

“Our flagship event, though, which we are hoping to bring back post-COVID, is a paddle-in movie in the middle of University Lake,” Klumb says, noting that he and Tilley use a custom-made movie dock and provide themed snacks to coincide with the chosen film. “This is my passion project. It’s hard work but it’s always rewarding.”

This story originally appeared in inRegister. To keep up with Baton Rouge business and politics, subscribe to the free [email protected] e-newsletter here.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

NEXT ARTICLE