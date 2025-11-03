November 2025’s calendar of can’t-miss events around the Capital Region

Nov . 7-9

Holidays are best spent with family and friends, so get the shopping done early at the Merry Market. This festive event hosts local vendors who offer unique gifts for everyone on your list. Mimosas will be served in the morning and, of course, Santa will be in attendance. merrymarket.shop

Nov . 8+9

Wine and dine at the St. Francisville Food and Wine Festival, a weekend-long celebration of local chefs and live music. The fest boasts four events, including Bubbles & BBQ, a jazz brunch and more, all set in the historic town. stfrancisvillefoodandwine.com

Nov. 13

TEDxBatonRouge is back with a new lineup of speakers for this year’s event, themed “Unseen Currents,” at Manship Theatre. Aside from curated talks, the event will feature performances, plus activation stations that turn ideas into hands-on experiences with partners across science, art, tech and civic life. tedxbatonrouge.com

Nov. 21

White Light Night, Mid City’s biggest art festival, sets Government Street aglow with pop-ups from Louisiana artists, makers and creators. Follow the twinkling lights illuminating businesses and vendors, while enjoying live music, exclusive bites and other activities. midcitymerchantsbr.org

Nov. 27

Kick off Thanksgiving Day with Baton Rouge’s annual Turkey Trot 5K downtown. There will also be a 1-mile fun run for the kiddos. The races take place early in the morning before Turkey Day festivities and aim to promote a healthy balance of fitness and food. turkeytrotbr.com

Arts agenda

Nov. 7+9

Mind your oohs and aahs at a spectacular presentation of the opera Le nozze di Figaro. Head to LSU’s Music and Dramatic Arts Theatre to see the show put on by the Turner-Fischer Center for Opera at LSU. Spectators will be taken through dramatic twists and turns accompanied by traditional opera-style singing.

calendar.lsu.edu

Nov. 13

Enjoy an evening of Americana and country music with a solo show from award-winning artist Shakey Graves at Chelsea’s Live. Expect to hear hit songs like “Tomorrow,” “Dearly Departed” and more. chelseaslive.com

Nov. 14

Rock on with Better Than Ezra at the band’s homecoming concert at L’Auberge Casino Hotel. The Baton Rouge-born band will perform its hit alt-rock tunes like “Good,” “Desperately Wanting” and more. lbatonrouge.com

Nov. 19

It’s almost the holidays, Charlie Brown! Get into the holiday spirit with a musical retelling of the beloved TV special A Charlie Brown Christmas. Charlie Brown, Linus, Lucy, Snoopy and friends will take the stage at the River Center Theatre for Performing Arts. theatre.raisingcanesrivercenter.com

Nov. 19

Head to Manship Theatre for a new installment of the River City Jazz Masters series featuring the all-female jazz group Artemis. Enjoy a concert of rhythm and sound as the band performs tracks from its new album, along with other favorites. manshiptheatre.org

Nov. 19+20

Hear ye! Hear ye! Travel back in time to the medieval ages with Baton Rouge Symphony’s Welcome to the Renaissance concert at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum’s planetarium. This special edition of the Concerts in the Cosmos series is held in conjunction with the Louisiana Renaissance Festival. brso.org

Nov. 20

Paint your furry friends with an art session at the LSU Vet School. Held in partnership with the LSU Museum of Art, this event allows attendees to create a pet portrait in the style of George Rodrigue’s iconic Blue Dog. Free art supplies will be provided for attendees; all that’s required is your imagination and creativity. lsumoa.org

Nov. 25

Take a trip to the underworld with the traveling Broadway show Hadestown at the River Center Theatre for Performing Arts. This Tony award-winning musical takes the audience on a journey of rewriting fate, accompanied by magnificent scenery and hauntingly beautiful music. theatre.raisingcanesrivercenter.com

On the road

NEW ORLEANS

Nov. 1: Freret Street Fall Festival, freretstreetfestival.org

Nov. 7+8: Billie Eilish at the Smoothie King Center, smoothiekingcenter.com

Nov. 15: Beignet Fest, beignetfest.com

ACADIANA

Nov. 1+2: Abbeville’s Giant Omlette Celebration, giantomelette.org

Nov. 6: Bert Kreischer at the Cajundome, cajundome.com

Nov. 13-16: Port Barre Cracklin Festival, cracklinfest.com

This article was originally published in the November 2025 issue of 225 Magazine.