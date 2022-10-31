November 2022’s must-attend events around Baton Rouge

Nov. 6

The Cap City Beer Festival returns for its seventh year with beer, food and entertainment. This event benefits local nonprofit animal shelter Companion Animal Alliance. Attendees are encouraged to bring their furry friends to this pet-friendly event. Come drink beer downtown and be merry while saving the animals. capcitybeerfest.org

The Bourbon Society of Baton Rouge is hosting the Louisiana Bourbon Festival with talks, tastings and tunes. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Alzheimer’s Services of the Capital Area. bourbonbr.com

Nov. 13

Break out your fancy garden party wear for the Wine & Roses Rambler at LSU AgCenter’s Botanic Gardens at Burden. Roam through the rose gardens as you try delicious appetizers and sip on wine and mixed drinks. For entertainment, the Civic Orchestra of Baton Rouge will provide music. lsu.edu/botanic-gardens

Nov. 18

Celebrate Baton Rouge arts with Mid City’s biggest annual art event, White Light Night. Follow the twinkling lights along Government Street to find a variety of vendors. Browse the different tents, find some goodies for yourself, or get some early holiday gifts. Find it on Facebook

Nov. 18

The pups of PAW Patrol are headed to Baton Rouge for PAW Patrol Live! at the Raising Cane’s River Center. Come see Chase, Marshall, Sky and friends on a pirate adventure. Watch as they embark on a sea mission to save their friends and find treasure. raisingcanesrivercenter.com

Nov. 26-30

City Slice hosts World Cup Watch Parties for all of the soccer matchups. Munch on some piping hot slices as you watch your favorite team score goals. cityslicepizza.com

Nov. 27

Santa’s coming to town a little early this year for Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center’s Santa’s Jingle Bell Brunch. Kiddos will have the opportunity to take photos with Santa and tell him what they want for Christmas. There will be a brunch buffet, a hot cocoa bar, a mimosa bar and a cookie decorating station to get everyone into the holiday spirit.

MORE EVENTS

Subscribe to our newsletter 225 Daily for our twice-weekly roundups of events. 225batonrouge.com/225daily ARTS BEST BETS

Nov. 3

Kiddos ages 5 and under are encouraged to come by the LSU Museum of Art with their caretakers to enjoy an art lesson on Toddler Thursday. This month’s art lesson will teach children all about elements of design. Each participant will make an abstract leaf art creation to take home. lsumoa.org

Nov. 4-6

Get a jumpstart on your holiday shopping with the Holiday Arts & Crafts Market at the Market at the Oasis. Browse table after table of locally made arts and crafts to find just what you need. There will be custom gifts, holiday decor and more. Get your gifts wrapped onsite so they’re ready to go. themarketattheoasis.com

Nov. 11-13 + 17-20

Theatre Baton Rouge keeps the Halloween spirit alive in November with a production of The Addams Family. This comedy follows the members of the family as they try to impress Wednesday’s “normal” boyfriend and his parents for dinner. theatrebr.org

Nov. 12 + 13

Perkins Rowe has teamed up with the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge to bring back the annual Arts Fest at Perkins Rowe. Local artists and creators will set up along the street to display their work, representing everything from beaded jewelry to craft canvases. There will even be activities and live music. perkinsrowe.com/artsfest

MUSIC BEST BETS

Nov. 4

Originally formed in Baton Rouge, Better Than Ezra is going back to its roots with a stop at L’Auberge Casino and Hotel on its latest tour. Come welcome the band back and hear all their biggest hits like “Good” and “Desperately Wanting.” lbatonrouge.com

Nov. 4

Get ready for a musical trip as Iceman Special takes the stage at Chelsea’s Live. The New Orleans band brings psychedelic rock realness along with other influences like funk and reggae. chelseaslive.com

Nov. 4

Country rocker Koe Wetzel’s tour is coming to the Raising Cane’s River Center. The Texas-born star promises a fiery show with loud music. Come hear all his hits like “Cabo” and “Something to Talk About.” raisingcanesrivercenter.com

Nov. 11

Get a taste of the Big Easy as Rebirth Brass Band performs at Varsity Theatre. The Grammy-winning brass band will play hits like “Do Whatcha Wanna” and “I Feel Like Funkin’ It Up.” Get your dancing shoes, because this music will make you bust a move. varsitytheatre.com

Nov. 11

Celebrate the music of Aretha Franklin with R.E.S.P.E.C.T. at the River Center Theatre. Hear all of Franklin’s hits and learn why she’s known as the Queen of Soul. The tribute concert experience will document Franklin’s life through her music and will have you dancing and singing along. raisingcanesrivercenter.com

Nov. 18

Judas Priest marks 50 years of heavy metal with a celebratory tour that’s making a stop in Baton Rouge. Grab your leather jackets and studs, and get ready to rock out with these legends at the Raising Cane’s River Center. The heavy metal pioneers will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year. raisingcanesrivercenter.com

On the Road

New Orleans

Nov. 3: 33rd New Orleans Film Festival, neworleansfilmsociety.org

Nov. 19: Eagles at the Smoothie King Center, smoothiekingcenter.com

Nov. 26: Bayou Classic, mybayouclassic.com

Lafayette

Nov. 5-7: Abbeville’s Giant Omelette Celebration, giantomelette.org

Nov. 10-13: Port Barre Cracklin Festival, cracklinfest.com

Nov. 17: Louisiana Restaurant Association Acadiana Food & Wine Soirée, lra.org

This article was originally published in theNovember 2022 issue of 225 magazine.