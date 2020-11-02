November 2020 calendar of events

Editor’s note: Info is as of press time in mid July. Check with the organizations’ social media pages for the latest updates.

All month

• Enjoy the fall weather with a free outdoor movie on the lawn of The Capitol Park Museum on Sundays. Before the 6:30 p.m. screenings, the festivities begin at 5 p.m. with live entertainment and food and drinks from Memphis Mac, Plant Based Treats by Lotus and Jolie Pearl Oyster Bar. Watch Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (Nov. 1), The Karate Kid (Nov. 8), The Goonies (Nov. 15) and Black Panther (Nov. 22) with your friends and family. Find the event on Facebook

• It’s another month of LSU football, with some of the biggest games of the season. LSU takes on Alabama in Tiger Stadium Nov. 14; plays at Arkansas Nov. 21; and travels to Texas A&M Nov. 28. lsusports.net

• Every Wednesday, the Heron Downtown offers yoga free for residents and $10 for the general public. The event is open to all skill levels. Bring your own mat. Find the event on Facebook

• In-person wine tasting at The Gregory is back! Each Thursday offers a different wine from around the country or world. Slots are limited. Find the event on Facebook

Nov. 7

Baton Rouge Orthopaedic Clinic presents the 2nd Annual Wine and Rock. Enjoy wine stations, a bite to eat, and a live performance by ’90s alt-rock cover band Blue Verse. The event will be at Audi Baton Rouge, and all proceeds go to the BROC Foundation. brortho.com/broc-rock-wine

Nov. 8

Gonzo’s Smokehouse and BBQ is having a pop up at Tin Roof Brewing Co. The menu will be released a few weeks prior to the event. Find the event on Facebook

Nov. 14

Run your heart out for a good cause at the 15th Annual Zoo Run Run. The event includes a kid’s half-mile run and a full 2-mile run for other participants, both around BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo. All proceeds support the zoo and international cheetah conservation efforts. brzoo.org

Nov. 15

The Baton Rouge Epicurean Society Fête Dine series does a four-course brunch. Roux 61 and Chef Joshua Hebert will host, complete with mimosas and a wine pairing for adults. bresbr.org/fete-dine

Nov. 20

White Light Night is back! One night a year, Mid City lights up with businesses and vendors lining Government Street. Artists, chefs and shop owners show off their products while bringing the Baton Rouge community together. It’s perfect for all ages—and a great way to support local businesses this holiday season. midcitymerchantsbr.org/whitelightnight

ARTS EVENTS: THIS MONTH’S BEST BETS

All month

The LSU Museum of Art showcases “Southbound: Photographs Of and About the New South,” a series of 56 photographers’ works that tell stories about the history and culture of the South over the first few decades of the 21st century. lsumoa.org

Nov. 12

The BRSO String Quartet will stage a number of classics. Borislava Iltcheva, Aaron Farrell, Christopher Lowry and Molly Goforth will perform works by Caroline Shaw, Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky and Robert Schumann. brso.org

Nov. 16

Luncheon With Leanne is the first of a virtual concert series from Opéra Louisiane. The series offers the chance to have lunch with singers across the country and Opéra Louisiane’s General Director Leanna Clement and Artistic Director Michael Borowitz. Enjoy cocktails, a concert, and a meet and greet with the soon-to-be-announced performer. operalouisiane.com/lunchwithleanne

Nov. 15 + 29

Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre presents a three-part virtual series, “The Nutcracker—A Tale From the Bayou.” But it’s much more than just a performance. The online events offer storytelling, instruction on the dances watched, and treats that correspond with parts of the show. batonrougeballet.org/nutcracker-sweets

MUSIC EVENTS: THIS MONTH’S BEST BETS

All month

The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge has brought back Sunday in the Park, a free, family-friendly concert series. This month’s lineup includes the Mixed Nuts on Nov. 1; The Original Pinettes Brass Band on Nov. 8; and Curley Taylor on Nov. 15. artsbr.org/sunday-in-the-park

Nov. 6

The Texas Club hosts country-music singer Tyler Farr. Farr has multiple country hits including, “A Guy Walks into a Bar” and “Redneck Crazy,” and he’s also co-written songs with singers like Joe Nichols and Cole Swindell. thetexasclub.com

Nov. 6

Manship Theatre, Long Law Firm and Bandito Fest present a live performance of New Orleans rock band Dash Rip Rock at Beauvoir Park. The outdoor venue is only selling 100 tickets, so get yours while you can. manshiptheatre.org

Nov. 27

Legendary rock guitarist Bill Kirchen returns to Red Dragon Listening Room for a night of legendary jams. Find the event on Facebook

On the road

NEW ORLEANS

Nov. 6: New Orleans Film Festival neworleansfilmsociety.org

Nov. 7: Autism Speaks Louisiana Walk, Find the event on Facebook

Nov. 14: Friendsgiving Trivia Pub Crawl, Find the event on Facebook

LAFAYETTE

Nov. 4: Bikes, Brews, and Omelettes Two, Find the event on Facebook

Nov. 14: Artwalk at Wurst, Find the event on Facebook

Nov. 29: Mimosa Crawl Lafayette, Find the event on Facebook