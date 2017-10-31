November 2017 Calendar of Events

ALL MONTH

Watch the Jaguars play

Southern will take on Prairie View on Nov. 4 at A.W. Mumford Stadium at 4 p.m. On Nov. 25, head to New Orleans to watch Southern take on Grambling State University in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in the 44th annual Bayou Classic matchup. Kickoff is at 4 p.m. gojagssports.com and mybayouclassic.com

Tiger football

Head to Tiger Stadium to watch as the Tigers take on big opponents Arkansas on Nov. 11 and Texas A&M on Nov. 25 in Death Valley. lsusports.net

Nov. 2

The theme and exhibition of Preserve Louisiana’s 19th Annual Gala is “Lost & Found: Theaters of Louisiana,” held at the Old Governor’s Mansion. Ticket prices vary. preserve-louisiana.org

Nov. 2 & Nov. 16

Budding poets and new writers alike can share their work at the biweekly Highland Coffees Reading Series, hosted by LSU’s undergraduate literary journal, the Delta. ndrmag.org

Nov. 4

Get your stocking stuffers early at the Baton Rouge Arts Market, featuring dozens of artists in tandem with the Red Stick Farmers Market on Fifth and Main streets. 8 a.m.-noon. artsbr.org

Nov. 10

North Gate Fest

Celebrate the history and culture of the North Gates neighborhood with live music, food and art at West Chimes Street 4-11 p.m. Admission is free. northgatesoflsu.com

View live art from bodypainting artist Christin Louise and other participating artists at Sketchbook, held at the Arts Council of Baton Rouge. 7-11 p.m. artsbr.org

Nov. 11-12

Shop more than 85 vendors at the annual Mistletoe Market of Baton Rouge held at the Belle of Baton Rouge Casino & Hotel. The market will be 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 11 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 12. General admission is $6. mistletoemarketbr.com

Nov. 12

Capital City Beer Fest

Come out for a good cause at Companion Animal Alliance’s third annual festival in downtown Baton Rouge. The outdoor event includes unlimited specialty beer samplings and live entertainment. General admission tickets are $40. Noon-4 p.m. capcitybeerfest.org

Nov. 17

Snag more handmade gifts from your favorite makers at the Mid City Maker’s Market. 6-10 p.m. midcitymakers.market

Watch Government Street transform underneath twinkling lights for the annual White Light Night art hop. Turn to page 102 for more on this year’s event in Mid City. midcitymerchantsbr.org

Nov. 18

Get a behind-the-scenes look at local makers’ creative processes at Green Up Red Stick! fundraiser for Baton Rouge Green. Food and beverages from local eateries will be provided, along with music by Captain Green. The event will be hosted at the Main Library at Goodwood, 7-10 p.m. batonrougegreen.com

Nov. 23

Before you stuff your stomach with Thanksgiving food, start the holiday with the 31st annual Baton Rouge Turkey Trot. The 5k, held downtown, benefits the March of Dimes. Registration is $35. turkeytrotbr.com

On the Road

NEW ORLEANS

Nov. 3

Enjoy a night of live music, spirits and all the boudin you can dream of at Boudin, Bourbon and Beer, put on by the Emeril Lagasse Foundation at Champions Square. Tickets are $99. 6-10:30 p.m. boudinbourbonandbeer.com

Nov. 4

The Algiers Folk Art Zone & Blues Museum will host the sixth annual Algiers Folk Art Festival featuring regional folk art, live music and concessions. 1-7 p.m. Free. folkartzone.org

Nov. 11

Kick off the New Orleans tricentennial celebration at the New Orleans Book Festival at City Park with readings and activities, a performance from the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra and fireworks. 1-7 p.m. nolabookfest.org

LAFAYETTE

Nov. 7

See Grammy award-winning folk singer Ray LaMontagne in his “Just Passing Through” fall tour at the Heymann Performing Arts Center. Ticket prices vary. 7:30 p.m. heymanncenter.com

Nov. 10

Celebrate St. Martin’s Day with the 2017 Lantern Parade at Parc International. Free. 5-8 p.m. theatreacadie.com