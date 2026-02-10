What to do on Feb. 14 instead of celebrating Valentine’s Day

Not feeling the Valentine’s spirit this year?

Whether you’re treating yourself, spending the day with friends and family or looking for a different way to spend time with your significant other, your holiday can still be special. The Capital Region is full of opportunities to opt out of traditional Valentine’s Day celebrations while still having fun.

Read on for some of the ways you can get out of the house without participating in the love-forward holiday this Saturday, Feb. 14.

Watch the LSU Lady Tigers compete against the South Carolina Gamecocks

The teams compete in the PMAC starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available to purchase online.

Stargaze at the Highland Park Observatory

This free event is broken into two sessions: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. and 10 p.m. to midnight.

At this Saturday’s event, you can roast a marshmallow, try out some new science gadgets and watch a guided sky tour.

Watch Shrek The Musical at Abundant Life Church in Denham Springs

Christian Community Theatre puts on this Tony Award-winning musical, which features all the iconic characters from the original Dreamworks film.

There are two performances on Saturday, beginning at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tickets start at $19.

Solve a murder mystery

The True Crime Murder Mystery Dinner Show is an interactive show where guests and performers work together to find out who done it.

The event is at the Crowne Plaza Executive Center. General admission starts at $56.99 and includes dinner.

Watch the LSU baseball team take on Milwaukee at Alex Box Stadium

Tickets are selling fast.

Show some love to our environment

The City of Zachary is holding a city-wide cleanup from 9 a.m. to noon to encourage residents to take care of their city.

This event is part of Zachary Mardi Gras in partnership with the City of Zachary and Keep Louisiana Beautiful.