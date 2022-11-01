Noel Acadien au Village opens December 2, sponsored by Acadian Village

LARC’s Acadian Village will host its 42nd annual Christmas festival fundraiser, Noel Acadien au Village December 2-23 to benefit those with intellectual and developmental disabilities. That’s 22 nights of half a million lights, live nightly entertainment, great food, 10 acres lit up with animations and beautiful displays—all to benefit the special needs clients of LARC. Take a picture with Santa, enjoy music and hot chocolate, and remember the reason for the season.

Save time and money by buying your tickets at Acadiana Shop Rite stores for $8, or get your tickets online at lafayettelarc.org, LARC , Noel Acadien and Acadian Village Facebook pages for $9 + fee, or at the gate for $10. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and close at 9 p.m.

The purpose of Noel Acadien au Village is to generate funding for client development programs and quality of life type services. Click here for more information about Noel Acadien au Village or call 337.706.8759.

