Since its opening in 2005, Manship Theatre has been a Baton Rouge staple, exposing residents to unique facets of arts and culture through music, dance, theatre and film. But, the team at Manship can’t do it all themselves.

The theater is a not-for-profit facility and tonight, April 12, it’s hosting the annual Red Carpet Gala fundraiser. Funds raised will help the theater continue efforts to provide the highest standard of performance excellence, along with a plethora of educational opportunities.

The event will begin with a cocktail reception and silent auction. Afterward, Wynonna & the Big Noise will perform.

Wynnona Judd rose to fame in the ’80s, along with her mother Naomi as country music duo The Judds. They released seven albums before Wynonna went off on her own in 1991.

As a solo artist, she has released eight studio albums. Her most recent, Wynonna & the Big Noise, was released in 2016. She’s best known for singles such as “No One Else On Earth,” “I Saw the Light” and “She Is His Only Need.”

Manship Theatre’s Red Carpet Gala begins at 6 p.m. tonight, April 12.

Tickets are either $200 or $500 and may be purchased here. The ticket includes complimentary access to food and a full bar.

Manship Theatre is in the Shaw Center for the Arts at 100 Lafayette St.