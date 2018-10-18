Dancers who will portray Whitney Houston in New Venture Theatre's choreoplay. Courtesy New Venture Theatre

The late, great Whitney Houston will be honored in New Venture Theatre’s newest production Love, Whitney.

The local theater company describes Love, Whitney as a “choreoplay,” meaning the life and career of Whitney Houston will be explored solely through the art of dance. The production promises to take audiences on a musical journey through Houston’s greatest hits, with an emphasis on the themes at play in her music and her cultural impact.

The production borrows its title from Houston’s 2001 album of the same name, a compilation of the ballads that solidified her spot in the musical history books. It features timeless tracks like “Saving All My Love for You” and “I Will Always Love You.”

New Venture Theatre’s production of Love, Whitney will feature 40 dancers performing to the tune of 90 minutes of Houston’s iconic music.

The theater company will take the tribute performance to the stage three times this weekend—at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 19, and Saturday, Oct. 20, and at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 21.

Tickets to Love, Whitney are $20 or $15 with a valid student ID. Purchase your passes here. The production will take place in Southern University’s Frank Hayden Hall.