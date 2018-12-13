One of the most influential soul and R&B musicians to hail from the Big Easy, Aaron Neville is taking his talents to Baton Rouge’s L’Auberge Casino & Hotel this Saturday.

Neville hit the scene in 1967 when his single “Tell It Like It Is,” released on small New Orleans record label Par-Lo, topped the Billboard R&B charts for five straight weeks and sold more than 1 million copies.

Some of his other hits include “Don’t Take Away My Heaven,” “Hercules” and “Can’t Stop My Heart From Loving You (The Rain Song).”

Like so many other residents of New Orleans, Neville was heavily affected by Hurricane Katrina in 2005, relocating to Nashville for several years. His absence forced the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival to temporarily do away with its tradition of having the Neville Brothers close out the festival.

In 2010, at a performance at Baton Rouge’s Manship Theatre, Neville was inducted into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame.

To see the prolific musician yourself, visit L’Auberge Casino & Hotel on Saturday, Dec. 15. Ticket prices vary by seating location. Purchase yours here. The casino is at 777 L’Auberge Ave.

Listen to Neville’s breakout hit, “Tell It Like It Is,” below: