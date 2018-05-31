Punk fans rejoice: New Orleans punk group PEARS is coming to The Spanish Moon Saturday, June 2.

This performance is one of many stops on the group’s current cross-country tour, which kicked off May 12 in Austin, Texas. PEARS, formed in 2014 by vocalist Zach Quinn and guitarist Brian Pretus, has released two EPs and two full-length albums. The band’s most recent project Green Star was released in 2016 through Fat Wreck Chords. You can stream Green Star here.

The group has toured with a number of prominent punk acts over the years, including Dwarves, Red City Radio and Teenage Bottlerocket. Consequently, the band has gained a dedicated following within the U.S. punk scene.

HiGH, a grunge band also based in New Orleans, will open for PEARS at the show.

Tickets are $12 and can be purchased here. The Spanish Moon is at 1109 Highland Road.