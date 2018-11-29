Two of New Orleans’ most acclaimed acts are headed to Baton Rouge this Friday for what’s sure to be a dazzling performance.

We’re talking about Tank and the Bangas, a wildly successful funk outfit that has garnered a fair amount of national attention in recent years, and the Queen of Bounce herself, Big Freedia.

Tank and the Bangas’ recent surge into the national spotlight stemmed largely from its popular NPR Tiny Desk performance in 2017, which has accrued 6.4 million views in just over a year. The group has released one studio album, 2013’s Thinktank, and one live album, titled The Big Bang Theory: Live at Gasa Gasa. Stream all of its music on Spotify.

Big Freedia, meanwhile, is no stranger to the national spotlight. You might recognize her voice from hits like Beyoncé’s “Formation” or Drake’s “Nice for What.” She is largely responsible for popularizing the New Orleans hip-hop genre called bounce, which had been an underground sound for decades. Now, bounce’s presence in popular music is pervasive. Watch Big Freedia’s music video for her track “Rent” here.

Tank and the Bangas and Big Freedia will perform at Varsity Theatre on Friday, Nov. 30. Tickets are $23 and can be purchased here. Doors open at 8 p.m. Varsity Theatre is at 3353 Highland Road.

Watch Tank and the Bangas’ NPR Tiny Desk performance below: