Big Freedia will bounce her way to Baton Rouge tomorrow night, Jan. 12, for a concert at Spanish Moon.

The New Orleans-based rapper specializes in bounce music, which originated in New Orleans in the 1980s. Bounce puts a twist on hip-hop by incorporating call-and-response lyrics, rapid-fire beats, chants and dance call-outs.

Throughout her career, Big Freedia has collaborated with several chart-topping artists, including Beyoncé, Sia and RuPaul. In 2015, she penned her first memoir, Big Freedia: God Save the Queen Diva! She also stars in her own reality docu-series, Big Freedia Bounces Back, which airs on Fuse.

Big Freedia will be joined in concert by fellow New Orleans rapper Delish Da Goddess. Tickets are $20 and may be purchased here.

The concert is tomorrow, Jan. 12, at Spanish Moon. Doors open at 9 p.m. Spanish Moon is at 1109 Highland Road.