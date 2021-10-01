×
New local rental business Jeaux Jumps brings bounce houses and more fun to events

  • By Addison Jones

Spacewalks, bouncy castles, jumpers—whatever you call them, bounce houses have long been the highlight of any celebration. Something about the springy inflatable structures brings out the inner child in everyone.

That pure joy is exactly what inspired Chantee “Sunny” Harden to start Jeaux Jumps, Baton Rouge’s latest source for bounce houses and event rentals.

Unlike the inflatables you’re used to seeing at children’s birthday parties—adorned with loud colors and cartoon characters—Jeaux Jumps offers event rentals on the chicer side.

An all-white “Angel House” and other modern décor pieces create a simple, customizable backdrop for weddings, baby showers, photoshoots and more.

To find out the story behind Jeaux Jumps and all it has to offer, our sister publication inRegister reached out to Harden to learn more. Read the full Q&A here.

