A new cultural festival is coming to St. George

St. George is set to welcome its first namesake cultural festival this spring, the latest mile marker in the journey to build a community identity in the newly incorporated city.

The festival—called the Saint George Culture Scene—will be held on the third Saturday of each month. It will offer an art market, live music and local cuisine in a “casual, family-friendly setting.”

Organizer Luke Lognion tells Daily Report that the goal of the festival is to build unity through shared experiences. Lognion also manages the Baton Rouge Arts Market in downtown Baton Rouge.

“Many people have strong feelings about the creation of Louisiana’s newest city, but if there’s one thing I know, it’s that art and music can bring people together unlike anything else,” Lognion says. “We’re neighbors, and if there’s one thing I know from living in Spanish Town, it’s that neighbors’ differences fall away when there’s a block party.”

The Saint George Culture Scene will make its debut on May 17, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., at St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church on Perkins Road. The inaugural event will feature more than 30 artists, music from Zach McLain and Nouveau Soul and a curated lineup of food trucks. A portion of the festival’s proceeds will benefit St. Margaret’s and support the growth of the church’s community outreach programs.

Though the city of St. George did not have a hand in organizing the festival, Mayor Dustin Yates has expressed his support for the effort.

“As we build our new city, the city of St. George looks forward to another great event celebrating community and fostering a sense of unity as we move forward together,” a statement from Yates reads.

According to Lognion, artists, food vendors and sponsors from across the greater Baton Rouge area are welcome at the festival, though St. George itself will be well represented.

On the sponsorship side, the festival has already secured its first media sponsor, Guaranty Media, and Lognion is actively seeking additional partners.

This story was originally published by Daily Report on April 15. To keep up with Baton Rouge business and politics, subscribe to the free Daily Report e-newsletter here.