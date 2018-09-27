If you’re not on the PSL train but still want to get a headstart on fall fun, Luckett Farms has you covered. It has debuted its first-ever corn maze and pumpkin patch at Rosedown Plantation next to its farms. The site features two corn mazes with different difficulty levels, a real pumpkin patch where visitors have the opportunity to pick pumpkins off the vine, hayrides around the site, a corn pit for kids to play in and, of course, many spots for Insta-worthy moments.

Within the maze and surrounding areas, participants can also find small stations featuring games centered around agricultural topics, infographics explaining important aspects of growing food like worms and ladybugs, and explainers on why eating local is important.

Luckett Farms’ Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch is at 12501 LA Highway 10 in St. Francisville. It is open to the public on weekends, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., until mid-November, and for field trips by appointment during the week. Tickets are $12 per person, and kids 2 and younger can get in for free. For more information on booking an event, check out luckettfarmstours.com.

Read our full 225 Dine write-up on the corn maze and pumpkin patch.