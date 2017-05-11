Baton Rouge has a new music festival.

The first Baton Rouge Funk Fest is Saturday, May 13, 1:30-9 p.m., at Tin Roof Brewing Company, 1624 Wyoming St. Six local funk bands will perform on the brewery’s outdoor stage. Admission is free.

Tin Roof and Jason Hall, the local musician responsible for booking the bands, hope it will become an annual event.

“All these bands are playing for free, because they want to see this happen,” Hall says. “It’s a good, come-together, feel-good community deal.”

Hall and bandmates from his funk band Secret Black Society got the idea for staging a funk festival in Baton Rouge during one of their practice nights. They later reach out to the Tin Roof team.

“They were on board immediately and the idea became a reality,” Hall says. Initially, Hall wondered if he could enlist enough funk groups to fill a full day of music. “I thought we would be stretching to get some bands,” he says. “But I actually had to turn guys away. It turns out the bands were, like, ‘We want to do this!’”

In conjunction with the festival, Tin Roof is launching its new product, Voodoo Pale Ale. The brewery describes Voodoo Pale Ale as a dry-hopped ale that relies on malted and flaked oats to enhance the hops’ tropical and fruit flavors.

Government Street restaurants Pit N’ Peel and Smokin’ Aces will serve the festival’s food.

Baton Rouge Funk Fest lineup

1:30-2:30 p.m. The Magic Word

2:45-3:45 p.m. Joe Grady

4-5 p.m. Rhinoceros

5:15-6:15 p.m. Brass Hats

6:30-7:30 p.m. SubterHuge

7:45-9 p.m. SBS

For more information about the Baton Rouge Funk Fest visit facebook.com/BRFunkFest and tinroofbeer.com.