Baton Rouge native four-piece neo-soul band Alabaster Stag will take its smooth, funky sounds to the Varsity Theatre stage tonight.

Founded by lead singer Chloe Marie in 2016, Alabaster Stag has made quite a splash in the Red Stick music scene, performing regularly at venues throughout the city and at last year’s Baton Rouge Blues Festival.

The group has also shared bills with some nationally known talent, including Big Freedia, Tank and the Bangas and Pell. The band’s debut seven-track EP, Perfume, was released in December 2016.

Performing alongside Alabaster Stag tonight are New Orleans native rapper Slangston Hughes and North Carolina MC C.Shreve the Professor.

Tickets for Alabaster Stag’s Aug. 9 performance at Varsity Theatre are $7 presale or $10 at the door. Purchase yours here. The show kicks off at 9 p.m. Varsity Theatre is at 3353 Highland Road.

Check out Alabaster Stag’s performance on The 504 TV Show below: