While the COVID-19 pandemic has caused most of us to disconnect socially, it’s also created more opportunities for people to connect online. That can be a difficult prospect for arts organizations, when the ability to see, hear and interact with art and performances in person is hard to replicate online.

But is anyone surprised that creative people would find creative ways to still interact creatively online?

From Baton Rouge Gallery’s online art exhibit featuring your friends and neighbors to Theatre Baton Rouge’s videos of an ongoing musical competition, the Capital City’s arts organizations are coping with social distancing and having lots of fun at the same time.

originally published Friday, March 20