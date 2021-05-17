Nature hikes, drive-in movies and more this week in Baton Rouge

Embark on a relaxing and educational night hike at BREC’s Hooper Road Park this Friday, May 21. The program includes a variety of games and activities, as well as lessons on local ecology and nocturnal wildlife throughout the hike.
The event is open to adults and children 6 and older, and registration is $5 per person. Pre-registration is required, so anyone interested in attending can reserve their spot here.
Hooper Road Park is at 6261 Guynell Drive.
Celebrate the Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center’s birthday Saturday
Come out and admire the natural beauty of Louisiana’s swamps while celebrating the 24th birthday of BREC’s Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center. Festivities will include live nature encounters, giveaways and crafts.
The Swamp Birthday will be Saturday, May 22, 9 a.m.-5 p.m, and admission is free. The Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center is at 10503 N. Oak Hills Parkway. For more information, you can email [email protected] or click here.
A free drive-in movie night Saturday with BRPD
Load the family into the car and drive out to the Baton Rouge Police Department for a drive-in family movie night. The police department is hosting the event Saturday, May 22, in partnership with The Bridge Academy, Inc., BREC and Set Free Addiction Recovery Services.
The movie night will start at 7:30 p.m., and admission is free. The screening will be at the Baton Rouge Police Department, 9000 Airline Highway. You can find out more about the event here.
Enjoy local art followed by emo vibes Sunday at Brickyard
Brickyard South Patio + Bar will be combining its monthly Yard Art festivities with the long-awaited return of Emo Night. First, admire an array of work from local artists, then stick around for some great music and great drinks as you harken your inner emo kid.
The event will be Sunday, May 23, at the downtown hangout, 174 South Blvd. Yard Art kicks off at 4 p.m., and Emo Night begins at 7 p.m. There is no cover for either event. To find out more or to request a song to be played during Emo Night, click here.