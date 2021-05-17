Nature hikes, drive-in movies and more this week in Baton Rouge

Celebrate the Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center’s birthday Saturday

Come out and admire the natural beauty of Louisiana’s swamps while celebrating the 24th birthday of BREC’s Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center. Festivities will include live nature encounters, giveaways and crafts.

The Swamp Birthday will be Saturday, May 22, 9 a.m.-5 p.m, and admission is free. The Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center is at 10503 N. Oak Hills Parkway. For more information, you can email [email protected] or click here.

A free drive-in movie night Saturday with BRPD

Load the family into the car and drive out to the Baton Rouge Police Department for a drive-in family movie night. The police department is hosting the event Saturday, May 22, in partnership with The Bridge Academy, Inc., BREC and Set Free Addiction Recovery Services.

The movie night will start at 7:30 p.m., and admission is free. The screening will be at the Baton Rouge Police Department, 9000 Airline Highway. You can find out more about the event here.

Enjoy local art followed by emo vibes Sunday at Brickyard

Brickyard South Patio + Bar will be combining its monthly Yard Art festivities with the long-awaited return of Emo Night. First, admire an array of work from local artists, then stick around for some great music and great drinks as you harken your inner emo kid.

The event will be Sunday, May 23, at the downtown hangout, 174 South Blvd. Yard Art kicks off at 4 p.m., and Emo Night begins at 7 p.m. There is no cover for either event. To find out more or to request a song to be played during Emo Night, click here.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

NEXT ARTICLE