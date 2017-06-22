National Pink Day is Friday, June 23. In honor of this special day, we are celebrating pink things in the Capital City.

From walls to desserts to that famous pink flamingo, it turns out you can find plenty of pink hues all over Baton Rouge.

🍕 #romanpizza A post shared by Dru Jackson (@dru_jackson) on Apr 20, 2017 at 9:13am PDT

Fleur de Lis Pizza’s exterior feels retro and modern all at once—it’s got old-school design and lighting but is also the perfect shade of Millennial Pink.

Strawberry Shortcake Stuffed w/ Condensed Milk A post shared by Arthur Pania (@ajpania) on Jun 16, 2016 at 5:36pm PDT

National Pink Day feels like the perfect day to enjoy a Nectar or Strawberry Shortcake snoball from SnoMan Snoballs.

So many fun summer cocktail dresses in store and online now! #shoprodeo A post shared by Rodéo Boutique (@rodeoboutique) on Jun 13, 2017 at 11:19am PDT

Even though it’s not Wednesday, you must wear pink to celebrate properly. Local shops like Rodeo Boutique are sure to have something in stock to celebrate the holiday.

As far as local pink landmarks go, the pink VW Bus at Bee Nice Music is one of the best.

Rock N’ Pops cool treats come in a rainbow of colors, including this sherbet-colored Watermelon Pop.

Pink Elephant. BR, LA A post shared by binghamgiamalva (@binghamgiamalva) on Feb 28, 2017 at 1:37pm PST

Here’s a twofer: Pink Elephant Antiques has “pink” in its name and on its walls.

To infinity and beyond 💫 A post shared by jeannie (@jeanniehargrave) on Mar 21, 2017 at 3:21pm PDT

We love this floral arch at Botanic Garden at Independence Park.

A common evening sight in BR: a magical pink sunset.

The chocolate-covered strawberry cupcake from Cupcake Junkie combines three of our favorite things: chocolate, cupcakes and pink.

It's the most wonderful time of the year! The Spanish Town flamingoes are in the lakes this morning 🌸🎀💖👙👩🏼‍🎤💅🏻 A post shared by 225 Magazine (@225batonrouge) on Jan 30, 2017 at 8:58am PST

We couldn’t make this list without including the Spanish Town flamingoes. Even though the summer’s just started, we’re already anxiously awaiting another appearance by these bright pink birds in the City Park Lake. You can find them on plenty of Spanish Town porches in the off season.

Soul Of Tijuana is back @magpiecafedowntown #happyhour 5-7 /// dinner 5-8 #magpiedowntown #geauxdowntownbr A post shared by Magpie Cafe Downtown (@magpiecafedowntown) on Feb 7, 2017 at 1:43pm PST

A pink drink? Sign us up.

#OccupiedVacant ✖️ @occupiedvacant A post shared by Jordan Hefler 📸 (@jordanhefler) on Mar 10, 2017 at 9:46am PST

Proof you can find pink everywhere in Baton Rouge if you just look hard enough—even in bathrooms.

Pink Lemonade #donut A post shared by District Donuts.Sliders.Brew. (@districtdonuts) on Jun 15, 2017 at 1:48pm PDT

With flavors like pink lemonade and strawberry cheesecake, count on District Donuts to have at least one perfectly pink flavor.

Such a beautiful day for an even more beautiful cause! I just know my sweet aunt Bridgette was sending smiles from heaven this morning🎀💗#raceforthecure2017 A post shared by Morgan Blanchard🌻 (@moe_blanch) on Mar 4, 2017 at 8:44am PST

But maybe the best kind of pink of all is the one that’s for a good cause, seen here at this year’s Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure and below at a previous Bust Breast Cancer event.

We had so much fun last night at #bustbreastcancer ! Thank you @laubergebr for hosting our event again this year! A post shared by cherilynhaines (@cherilynhaines) on Sep 26, 2016 at 7:56pm PDT

What did we miss? Tell us in the comments about your favorite pink things in Baton Rouge.