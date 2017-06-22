National Pink Day is Friday, June 23. In honor of this special day, we are celebrating pink things in the Capital City.
From walls to desserts to that famous pink flamingo, it turns out you can find plenty of pink hues all over Baton Rouge.
Fleur de Lis Pizza’s exterior feels retro and modern all at once—it’s got old-school design and lighting but is also the perfect shade of Millennial Pink.
National Pink Day feels like the perfect day to enjoy a Nectar or Strawberry Shortcake snoball from SnoMan Snoballs.
Even though it’s not Wednesday, you must wear pink to celebrate properly. Local shops like Rodeo Boutique are sure to have something in stock to celebrate the holiday.
As far as local pink landmarks go, the pink VW Bus at Bee Nice Music is one of the best.
Rock N' Pops cool treats come in a rainbow of colors, including this Watermelon Pop.
Rock N’ Pops cool treats come in a rainbow of colors, including this sherbet-colored Watermelon Pop.
Here’s a twofer: Pink Elephant Antiques has “pink” in its name and on its walls.
We love this floral arch at Botanic Garden at Independence Park.
A common evening sight in BR: a magical pink sunset over the Mississippi River Bridge.
A common evening sight in BR: a magical pink sunset.
The chocolate-covered strawberry cupcake from Cupcake Junkie combines three of our favorite things: chocolate, cupcakes and pink.
We couldn’t make this list without including the Spanish Town flamingoes. Even though the summer’s just started, we’re already anxiously awaiting another appearance by these bright pink birds in the City Park Lake. You can find them on plenty of Spanish Town porches in the off season.
A pink drink? Sign us up.
Proof you can find pink everywhere in Baton Rouge if you just look hard enough—even in bathrooms.
With flavors like pink lemonade and strawberry cheesecake, count on District Donuts to have at least one perfectly pink flavor.
But maybe the best kind of pink of all is the one that’s for a good cause, seen here at this year’s Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure and below at a previous Bust Breast Cancer event.
What did we miss? Tell us in the comments about your favorite pink things in Baton Rouge.
