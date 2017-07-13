If you enjoy nature, animals, hiking or just flipping through National Geographic, The Backpacker is hosting the perfect event for you tonight.

Nationally published wildlife and conservation photographer Jami Tarris gives a presentation on her exotic wildlife photography Thursday, July 13.

As part of a 30-year-plus photography career, Tarris has spent a little more than a decade photographing wildlife and conservation issues. In part thanks to her psychology background, much of her work focuses on animal behavior in the wild. Her photos have been showcased in a variety of museums, such as the Smithsonian Institute and London’s Natural History Museum, and national publications, including National Geographic, Outside Magazine and National Wildlife Federation. She and her photographer husband Theo Allofs co-own Focus Expeditions, an adventure travel company that provides photography tours specializing in natural history and conservation. Visit jamitarris.com to learn more about her work.

At tonight’s event, attendees will get an up-close look at her landscape, conservation, wildlife and aerial photography. She’ll share photography tips, including what equipment is best to use on expeditions and how to capture challenging shots. She’ll also discuss her encounters with wildlife and the importance of patience when waiting for the perfect moment to photograph.

The event is tonight, July 13, 6-8 p.m. The Backpacker is at 7656 Jefferson Highway.

Check out some of Tarris’ images below. Click the images to enlarge.