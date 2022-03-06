Musicals and concerts to catch this week in Baton Rouge

Head to Perkins Rowe for a spring concert Thursday

Beginning this Thursday, March 10, you can head to Perkins Rowe’s Town Square every Thursday for a show.

The spring series, dubbed Rock N Rowe, kicks off with a performance from Rusty Yates Band. This month’s acts also include United We Jam, Smokehouse Porter, Mamie Porter, and the Gutbucket Blues; and The Walrus – A Beatles Tribute Band. Bring your picnic blankets for optimal viewing.

Rock N Rowe is from 6-9 p.m. These concerts are free to the public. Perkins Rowe is at 10000 Perkins Rowe.

Enjoy a concert at Chelsea’s Live Thursday

Come out to Chelsea’s Live this Thursday, March 10, to see Nita Strauss.

Strauss is an American rock artist from Los Angeles. Though she is famous for her solo work, she has also been known to tour with rock legends like Alice Cooper. Rock out with Strauss as she shreds it on the electric guitar.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25. Chelsea’s Live is at 1010 Nicholson Drive.

Rock out with Ambrosia Friday

Take a trip back to the 1970s with Ambrosia live in concert at the Manship Theatre this Friday, March 11.

Ambrosia is back and better than ever with some new musical techniques to bring to its performances. You can expect to hear all the classics like “Biggest Part of Me” and “How Much I Feel.”

This concert starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $53. Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette St.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

NEXT ARTICLE