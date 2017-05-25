If you take a look at the list of bands participating in this year’s Movies & Music on the Lawn series, it might seem like the most chilled-out roster the popular event has ever organized.

Hosted by Baton Rouge Gallery on the lawn of its BREC facility, the event pairs local bands with iconic silent films. Band members are tasked with creating a soundtrack they perform live while the film rolls for the crowd, seated in lawn chairs and on blankets.

This year’s participating bands are Alabaster Stag, Minos the Saint, The Rakers, Thou and Palomino Darling. The acts are mostly known for traveling more funky, groovy, soulful and acoustic routes, making for excellent counterpoints to their complementary films, which run the gamut of slapstick, romance and even a Hitchcock classic.

The series kicks off Saturday, May 27, with The Cameraman, paired with a live score from funk/soul band Alabaster Stag. Read our full 225 story here, including the full schedule and admission details.