MPAC, Louisiana Arbor Day and more things to do in Baton Rouge this weekend

MPAC returns Thursday night

Celebrate the grand opening of the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge’s new Cary Saurage Community Arts Center building in downtown Baton Rouge with the Music Performance Art Community event this Thursday, Jan. 20.

Experience and enjoy all forms of art in one place on one night, from music to visual art to local dance, not to mention food and beverages from Baton Rouge restaurants and caterers. Entertainers include the Bayou Cirque, Chee-Weez, Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra Quartet, DJ Marquis and Columbian Latin Jazz Jam, as well as local visual artists. Only at MPAC can you experience all of these art forms all in one night! Remember to come dressed in your best all-white attire!

The event, originally started by 225 and inRegister in 2014 and later taken over by the Arts Council, was rescheduled from last fall due to the pandemic. MPAC is asking guests to wear masks indoors—and they are encouraging you to decorate a white mask to coordinate with your outfit!

MPAC will be from 7-10 p.m. Tickets start at $125 and can be purchased here. The new Cary Saurage Community Arts Center is at 233 St. Ferdinand St.

Jam out at the new Chelsea’s Live Friday

Chelsea’s Live will be hosting a special night of music and EP releases this Friday, Jan. 21.

Baton Rouge indie and dream-pop band Riarosa will be releasing its new EP and is celebrating with an electric show at the newly opened venue. Along with Riarosa, Nocturnal Broadcast and Wumbo will also take the stage. It’s a jam-packed night of new music and bands you won’t want to miss.

The doors open at 8 p.m. and the show starts at 9 p.m. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased here. Chelsea’s Live is at 1010 Nicholson Drive.

Sing along with Laine Hardy and Parish County Line at Texas Club Friday

Come out to the Texas Club this Friday, Jan. 21 to rock out to some country music.

Louisiana native and American Idol winner Laine Hardy will take the stage to play some of his hits like “Memorize You” and “Hurricane.” Baton Rouge country group Parish County Line will join Hardy on stage for a memorable show.

Doors open at 7:30 p.m., and the show starts at 9 p.m. Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased here. The Texas Club is at 456 N. Donmoor Ave.

Get a free tree Saturday during Louisiana’s Arbor Day

Celebrate Louisiana’s Arbor Day with Baton Rouge Green’s tree giveaway this Saturday, Jan. 22.

Baton Rouge Green is joining forces with Bofinger’s Tree Service & Consultants and Lamar Advertising to give away 400 trees of native species. The event will take place at East Baton Rouge Parish Main Library. The purpose of the giveaway is to help restore tree loss in the urban canopy. The trees will be given out on a first-come, first-serve basis, and no registration is required.

The giveaway will begin at 9 a.m. Find more info here. The library is at 7711 Goodwood Blvd.

Shop til you drop at MidCity Makers Market Saturday

Kick off the new year with some local shopping at MidCity Makers Market this Saturday, Jan. 22.

MidCity Makers Market is back for its sixth year of supporting small businesses. Head out to Circa 1857 to see all the new artisan products that local makers have to offer. Enjoy food and music as you browse the talent of Baton Rouge’s talented crafters, makers and creators.

Saturday’s market will be from 5-9 p.m. Find more info here. Circa 1857 is at 1857 Government St.

