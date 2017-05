This definitely isn’t the easiest Shakespeare play to stage. With its island setting, magical characters and various subplots, not to mention a giant storm, The Tempest is a huge undertaking.

Of Moving Colors is doing it with the added twist of translating the story into dance, with 15 performers, an original score from a visiting artist, the Baton Rouge Symphony’s Chamber Players and some spoken-word poetry, too.

