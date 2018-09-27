To commemorate the 50th anniversary of The Beatles’ iconic The White Album and the release of the animated Yellow Submarine film, local dance company Of Moving Colors will pay tribute to the legendary rock band in its season-opening performance this Friday.

Attendees of the production, titled “Come Together,” can expect to witness a collection of contemporary dance performances set to the music of The Beatles.

The event, which marks the beginning of Of Moving Colors’ 32nd year, seeks to thoroughly explore the history and influences of The Beatles while also maintaining an emphasis on the hits we’ve all come to know and love over the years. Featured songs include “All You Need is Love,” “Hey Jude” and “Yesterday.”

Of Moving Colors currently has two more productions scheduled for its upcoming season. In January 2019, it will host its 10th annual community production “Kick It Out … Around the World” featuring local children performing alongside professionals. In March 2019, it will present “Tell Me More,” a production that invites non-dancers from all walks of life to perform.

Ticket prices for Of Moving Colors’ “Come Together” vary by seating location. Purchase your passes here. The event will kick off at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 28. Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette St.