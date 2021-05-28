Movie theaters hope summer films bring audiences back

Movie theaters everywhere took a major hit during the pandemic, but local cinemas expect popular summer movies to bring audiences back to their seats.

Celebrity Theatres closed for 13 months, from March 2020 to April 2021, says general manager Carl Carpenter. Now, the theater is taking it slow, staying open for limited hours and monitoring the amount of concession items it keeps on hand.

Baton Rouge’s AMC Theatres 15 and 16 are open but only on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. AMC Entertainment was able to escape bankruptcy in January, thanks to investors.