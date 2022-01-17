MLK Day, MPAC and more things to do this week in Baton Rouge

More MLK Day events around Baton Rouge

MLK Holiday BR, organized by the Office of Mayor Sharon Weston Broome and partner organizations, has expanded to multiple days of events this year.

The event schedule includes an art exhibit (detailed above), a prayer breakfast and several community service projects. But due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, many activities now won’t take place until February, when the Mayor’s Office looks forward to holding them in conjunction with Black History Month.

You can read more about the modified plans here, and find the official lineup at mlkholidaybr.com.

Test your brain with trivia Thursday

Try out trivia as you chow on tacos at Three Roll Estate this Thursday, Jan. 20.

The craft rum distillery will be hosting Tacos ‘N Trivia every Thursday. Crunch your way through tasty tacos as you take out competition by answering brain teasers and questions.

Tacos ‘N Trivia is every Thursday from 6-8 p.m. Find more info here. Three Roll Estate is at 760 St. Phillip St.

MPAC is back Thursday

Celebrate the grand opening of the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge’s new Cary Saurage Community Arts Center building in downtown Baton Rouge with the Music Performance Art Community event this Thursday, Jan. 20.

Experience and enjoy all forms of art in one place on one night, from music to visual art to local dance, not to mention food and beverages from Baton Rouge restaurants and caterers. Entertainers include the Bayou Cirque, Chee-Weez, Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra Quartet, DJ Marquis and Columbian Latin Jazz Jam, as well as local visual artists. Only at MPAC can you experience all of these art forms all in one night!Remember to come dressed in your best all-white attire!

The event, originally started by 225 and inRegister in 2014 and later taken over by the Arts Council, was rescheduled from last fall due to the pandemic. MPAC is asking guests to wear masks indoors—and they are encouraging you to decorate a white mask to coordinate with your outfit!

MPAC will be from 7-10 p.m. Tickets start at $125 and can be purchased here. The new Cary Saurage Community Arts Center is at 233 St. Ferdinand St.

Jam out at the new Chelsea’s Live Friday

Chelsea’s Live will be hosting a special night of music and EP releases this Friday, Jan. 21.

Baton Rouge indie and dream-pop band Riarosa will be releasing its new EP and is celebrating with an electric show at the newly opened venue. Along with Riarosa, Slomile Swift and Sleep Habits will also take the stage. It’s a jam-packed night of new music and bands you won’t want to miss.

The doors open at 8 p.m. and the show starts at 9 p.m. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased here. Chelsea’s Live is at 1010 Nicholson Drive.

