The Baton Rouge chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness hopes to dispel the stigma and change the way the world views mental illness. Support its efforts tomorrow, Nov. 3, at The Mind’s Eye art exhibition and gala at the Arts Council’s Firehouse Gallery.

The artwork was made by people living with or affected by mental illness, in hopes of raising public awareness and providing information on mental illness, while simultaneously providing an outlet for artists.

The gala is intended to fundraise for NAMI Baton Rouge and its efforts, which includes programs like support groups and educational classes for those affected by mental illness, their family members and friends.

Get your tickets here or pay at the door. Tickets range in price from $15-$30 per person.

The Mind’s Eye exhibition and gala will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3. The event will be at the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge’s Firehouse Gallery, 427 Laurel St.