The album cover of Meriwether's 'Make Your Move'

Baton Rouge native alternative rock band Meriwether is celebrating its debut album’s 15th birthday at Varsity Theatre this Saturday.

The album, Make Your Move, sold more than 10,000 copies upon its 2007 re-release. The project was promoted, in large part, through a staggering 300 show-tour that took place over the span of a year. Stream the album on Spotify here.

The project’s most popular song, “Aye Julian,” has amassed more than 600,000 streams on Spotify.

Performing alongside Meriwether at its commemorative concert this Saturday is Lafayette indie pop band Royal Teeth.

Tickets to Meriwether’s performance at Varsity Theatre on Saturday, Dec. 22, are $20 pre-sale or $25 at the door. Purchase yours here.

Listen to Meriwether’s “Aye Julian” below: