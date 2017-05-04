Jasmine Gray stars in 'Akeelah and the Bee' this weekend. Photo by Collin Richie

Jasmine Gray is only 13, but she’s already lived more life than many adults.

She’s a science buff, with the title of 2015 Louisiana STEM Expo champ under her belt for an experiment with cornstarch. She’s an aspiring author, who’s taken on an international literary ambassadorship that led her through France, Austria, Germany and beyond.

And now, she’s leading the seasoned cast and crew of New Venture Theatre as the titular role in its production of Akeelah and the Bee.

“Akeelah is really, really smart, and she’s amazing at spelling. I’m not amazing at spelling—I mean, I’m OK—but I feel that kind of passion with science,” Jasmine says of how she relates to the role.

Read the full story on Akeelah and the Bee here.