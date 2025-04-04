Meet baby jaguar Lacumba III at the Baton Rouge Zoo starting today

A sweet new arrival at BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo is meeting the public for the first time: Lacumba III, the baby jaguar born last December, is officially on exhibit starting today, April 4.

The cub is the first jaguar to be born at the Baton Rouge Zoo in more than 20 years. She is one of only six jaguar cubs to survive nationwide in the last five years, according to a statement by the zoo.

The zoo marked the milestone with a community-driven naming, decided earlier this year by a voting process. Zoo supporters could cast votes in exchange for $1 donations to the Baton Rouge Zoo Foundation. Proceeds will help support jaguar conservation, educational programs, and animal welfare at the zoo. Lacumba won out over names like Seti, Taiyari and Soona. The name means “heart of Africa” and is linked to past Southern University live mascots Lacumba and Lacumba II.

“By naming her Lacumba III, we celebrate a legacy of community, history and shared commitment to wildlife conservation,” Jim Fleshman, zoo director, says in a prepared statement. “This birth is not only a milestone for our zoo but a significant impact on the genetics of this extraordinary species.”

Jaguars are currently classified as a near-threatened species, meaning that while they don’t qualify as endangered at the moment, they are at risk to shrink in numbers even more in the future. The Baton Rouge Zoo is dedicated to the Jaguar Species Survival Plan, an Association of Zoos & Aquariums initiative that aims to ensure the well-being and preservation of jaguars for future generations.

“This is an extraordinary moment for the Baton Rouge Zoo,” Fleshman says. “The community’s passion and engagement reflect their commitment to protecting wildlife for generations to come.”

The Baton Rouge Zoo celebrates Lacumba III’s debut during Southern University Day at the Zoo, which began earlier today and runs until 5 p.m. Held in partnership with Southern University, the event featured speakers this morning. Southern students, alumni and faculty will receive a discounted $3 admission with a valid Southern ID for the rest of the day.

“This event is a tribute to the legacy of Southern University and the vital role conservation plays in preserving species like the jaguar,” Brittany Tully, the zoo’s senior communications manager, says in a prepared statement.

Find more information on the jaguar cub or on the Baton Rouge Zoo at brzoo.org.