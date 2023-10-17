Meet 35 local artists at this weekend’s Perkins Rowe Arts Festival

The arts market is not only a fantastic platform for artists to showcase their talents, Thibodeaux says, it’s also a great chance for visitors to find one-of-a-kind pieces not available from mainstream retailers—just in time for early holiday shopping.

The festival will also fill the air with the soulful sounds of local musicians. The music schedule for the day promises a variety of genres by performers including:

• 9-11 a.m.: Florida Street Blowhards

• Noon-2 p.m.: Derrick Lemon

• 3-5 p.m.: Blue Crab Redemption

• 6-8 p.m.: David St. Romain Band

Performances will take place on the Town Square stage, a central location for festivalgoers to listen to the live music. In the event of rain, music will be moved to The Great Hall.

The event is family-friendly, too—children can enjoy various activities and entertainment designed to engage their creativity.

“I just want to see smiling faces, honestly, and we usually have that. … We have a really great list of art vendors—everything from photography to pottery to homemade stuffed animals,” Thibodeaux says. “I enjoy seeing a good mix of vendors and families out here.”

The festival runs from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Perkins Rowe, from Barnes & Noble all the way to Bin 77. Find more information and a list of vendors here.