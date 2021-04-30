May 2021 calendar of events

21

WINE DOWN AT THE ZOO

BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo is hosting its first-ever wine event. At Wine Walk at the Zoo, you can have your fill of food samples and wine tastings all while visiting your favorite animals. It’s sure to be wild! brzoo.org

GO FLY A KITE

Get your kite to the highest height at Kite Fest Louisiane. West Baton Rouge’s 17th annual kite festival is set to bring fun for the whole family, so pack up your brightly colored kites for a day of activities at the West Baton Rouge Soccer Complex. westbatonrouge.net

ALSO THIS MONTH

May 1

Buy local and homemade crafts from your favorite artists at the Arts Council’s Baton Rouge Arts Market. In conjunction with the Red Stick Farmers Market, it’s open 8 a.m. to noon—so you have plenty of time to find unique pieces for your home. artsbr.org

May 1 + 2

Check out some of the work of local builders and developers at the Parade of Homes, where you can explore some of the most exclusive homes in town. Anyone is welcome, whether you’re a homebuyer or just looking for inspiration. paradegbr.fun

May 1-3

Explore nature with the Baton Rouge City Nature Challenge, where you can take photos of your surroundings and upload them onto the iNaturalist app. Your finds will go up against competitors in the greater New Orleans area and other cities around the world. brnaturechallenge.org

May 3

Bee excited, and join Capital Area Beekeeper of the Year Kevin Langley at the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens. He’ll guide you through the beekeeping experience, which includes a honey tasting and a tour of the pollinator garden. Find the event on Facebook

May 13 + 20

Sometimes our homestyle recipes may start to feel boring, so the Louisiana Culinary Institute wants you to try something new with its two-part Creative Supper Club leisure class. Join Chef Colt Patin as you learn how to cook a three-course meal that includes dishes like chicken sausage, garlic breadsticks, rosemary meatloaf, Oreo red velvet cheesecake and more. lci.edu

May 14

Let your kids spend time at the Highland Road Community Park for Story Time & Friends, an interactive hour of storytelling and themed activities. brec.org

May 29

Wind down, get uncorked and get to work on Painting with a Twist’s “Mommy and Me Mermaid” set of canvases. You and a guest will each paint one half of a colorful, two-canvas painting. paintingwithatwist.com

ARTS BEST BETS

MAY 15

Learn more about the One Book One Community pick for 2021, Sarah M. Broom’s The Yellow House, with an author talk and panel discussion at the Main Library at Goodwood. Broom’s book recounts her family’s struggles in New Orleans East. ebrpl.com

ALL MONTH

The Louisiana Art & Science Museum brings a new perspective on light with its “Experimental Light: Alyce Simon & Eva Lee” exhibit, which features digital animations and works made with a particle accelerator. lasm.org

ALL MONTH

The LSU Museum of Art presents the work of Black artists Radcliffe Bailey, Madelyn Sneed-Grays and others in “Collection Spotlight: Recent Acquisitions by Black Artists.” The collection addresses the underrepresentation of Black creatives. lsumoa.org

MUSIC BEST BETS

MAY 6

Baton Rouge’s own Worth Powers is bringing his outlaw country and indie folk sound to La Divina Italian Cafe. Find the event on Facebook

MAY 13

The Manship Theatre hosts Delfeayo Marsalis & the Uptown Jazz Orchestra for the River City Jazz Masters Series on the Shaw Center’s River Terrace.manshiptheatre.org

MAY 20

Jam out to a show by Louisiana fiddler Amanda Shaw and the Cute Boys at the Shaw Center’s River Terrace. manshiptheatre.org

MAY 28

Baton Rouge’s Charles Brooks, the only four-mallet vibraphonist in Louisiana, performs on Chorum Hall’s patio for the Arts Council’s Jazz Listening Room series. artsbr.org

ON THE ROAD

504

May 16: Pelicans vs. L.A. Lakers at Smoothie King Center, smoothiekingcenter.com

All month: Diva Royale – Drag Queen Show at Mag’s 940 Guest House, dragqueenshow.com and eventbrite.com

337

May 29: Sugar Shaker at Rock ‘n’ Bowl de Lafayette, rocknbowl.com

May 30: The Boutique Bridal Show at Le Pavillon at Parc Lafayette, boutiquebridalshow.com

Editor’s note: Event details are as of press time in mid-March. Please check with the events for the latest information.

This article was originally published in the May 2021 issue of 225 magazine.

