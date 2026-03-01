March 2026’s calendar of can’t-miss events around the Capital Region

March 6

“Music, performance, art and community” come together at the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center for MPAC. Presented by the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, this gala benefits the organization’s efforts to foster creativity in our community. artsbr.org

March 6-8

Get your garden spring-ready at Burden Museum and Gardens as the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens and EBR Master Gardeners host Spring Garden Fest, complete with local vendors, expert advice and plenty of plants. lsu.edu

March 10

Red Stick Spice Company and Red Stick Reads continue the Cook the Book series with a cooking class, meal and discussion inspired by the book Remarkably Bright Creatures.

redstickspice.com

- Advertisement -

March 12

Party at Baton Rouge Community College’s annual Drip, Sip & Jam at the Bonne Santé Wellness Center on campus. National recording artist Cupid headlines this year’s fundraiser and will be joined by Honky Tonk Chicks. mybrcc.edu

March 14

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day Baton Rouge-style at the 41st Wearin’ of the Green Parade, which starts on Hundred Oaks Avenue and ends in a sea of green beads on Perkins Road. wearinofthegreen.com

March 20-22

Eat, dance and participate in a cookoff at the Louisiana Red Beans & Rice Heritage and Music Festival, which reps one of our state’s favorite foods while raising funds for scholarships. louisianaredbeansandricefest.org

March 21

Experience the art of culinary creation at Friends of the LSU Museum of Art’s Southern Palette: Food & Drink Experience. Sip signature cocktails and dine on dishes by regionally revered chefs at the Shaw Center for the Arts. lsumoa.org

- Advertisement -

March 21

Raise funds while having fun at the Buddy Walk, presented by the Down Syndrome Awareness Group of Baton Rouge to support and connect local families. dsagbr.org

March 22

Bring your appetite to the Taste of Mid City food festival and enjoy curated bites from area restaurants. Benefiting the Kids’ Orchestra, this family-friendly festival at The Executive Center will also include live music, games and more. tasteofmidcitybr.com

March 27+29

LSU’s Turner-Fischer Center for Opera brings one of the most famous love stories to the stage in opera Roméo et Juliette, based on Shakespeare’s play. The performance will be at the Shaver Theatre on campus. lsu.edu/cmda

On the road

NEW ORLEANS

- Advertisement -

March 14: Irish Channel St. Patrick’s Day Parade, irishchannelno.org

March 14-15: Banana Ball, bananaball.com

March 19-24: New Orleans French Film Festival, nofs.eventive.org

ACADIANA

March 14: ArtWalk Downtown Lafayette, cfacadiana.org

March 20-22: Southern Board Game Festival, southerngamefest.com

March 29: Bark in the Park, acadianaanimalaid.org