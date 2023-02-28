March 2023’s must-attend events in Baton Rouge

March 4

Pennington Biomedical Research Center hosts its 23rd annual Wellness Day for Women to promote wellness in the mind and body, with activities like kitchen demos and tai chi classes. pbrc.edu

March 4

Zapp’s International Beer Fest is back at the LSU Rural Life Museum for its 18th year. Drinkers 21 and older, get ready to sample from more than 200 foreign and domestic beers including ales, pilsners and homebrews. Cheers! lsu.edu/rurallife

March 12

Kick off one of Louisiana’s tastiest seasons with Crawfête at Perkins Rowe. Try crawfish dishes and hot boiled crawfish served up by local chefs and restaurateurs. Come out and get your crawfish fix at this delicious festival. bresbr.org/crawfete

March 18

Gather up all your green garments, and get ready for the annual Wearin’ of the Green Parade. Held on the Saturday after St. Patrick’s Day, this parade celebrates all things Irish. Find a spot along Perkins Road, and get there early, because you don’t want to miss this mean, green good time. wearinofthegreen.com

March 19

At Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center’s Y2K Drag Brunch, themed performances will take you back to the early 2000s, courtesy queens Brittnee Alexander, Amanda Rose, Josalyn Royale, Sasha Black and Lady D Andrews. hilton.com

March 24 + 25

Celebrate Polynesian pop culture at the Louisiana Tiki Fest. Over two days, the new event includes parties, mug making tutorials, rum tastings, home tiki bar tours and more. Grab your Hawaiian shirt. latikifest.bigcartel.com

March 25

The LSU AgCenter Botanic Garden hosts The Master Gardener Plant Sale, with thousands of blooms hand-picked by the East Baton Rouge Master Gardeners. lsu.edu/botanic-gardens

MORE EVENTS

On the Road

New Orleans

March 9-11: New Orleans Book Festival, bookfest.tulane.edu

March 11: Irish Channel St. Patrick’s Day Parade, irishchannelno.org

March 31: Hogs for the Cause, hogsfest.org

Lafayette

March 11 + 12: Louisiana Comic Con, louisianacomiccon.com

March 18: Celtic Bayou Festival, celticbayoufestival.com

March 25: Lafayette Holi Festival, lafayetteholi.org

Arts Best Bets

March 4 + 5

Baltimore comes to Baton Rouge when the Tony Award-winning musical Hairspray takes the stage at the Raising Cane’s River Center. Follow Tracy Turnblad as she dances and sings her way into stardom in the ’60s. raisingcanesrivercenter.com

March 11

Come support the Baton Rouge Symphony while sipping on wines and tasting cheeses at the Symphony of Flavors fundraising event. Guests will enjoy 20 wines and feast on delicious hors d’oeuvres provided by Martin Wine Cellar. The night will end with an intimate performance by classical guitarist Nicholas Ciraldo. brso.org

March 11

Mid-City Artisans hosts a Kids Makers Market showcasing the work of young makers ages 6 to 17. Register your children to participate and meet other artsy friends, or let them create in the Craft Room for $5. This market is a great introduction for children who want to showcase their creativity or sell their artistic or culinary works. mid-cityartisans.com

March 17-26

Jam out to classic songs from the 1980s with Theatre Baton Rouge’s production of Rock of Ages. Come watch as a small town boy and a city girl find love while performing all of the best rock songs from decades past. theatrebr.org

Music Best Bets

March 2

Indie rock band Futurebirds brings their Georgia flair to Louisiana with a show at the Varsity Theatre. The band will share the stage with New Orleans band Killer Whale for a night of great music and good times. varsitytheatre.com

March 3

Take it back to the 1970s with Cheap Trick. The popular rock band is stopping in Baton Rouge for a show at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel, and you can bet they’ll play the hits like “I Want You to Want Me” and “Surrender.” ​​lbatonrouge.com

March 8

Louisiana native Marc Broussard will bring his bayou soul-style songs to the stage at Manship Theatre. Come hear the singer-songwriter belt out all his fan-favorite songs like “Cry to Me” and “Lonely Night in Georgia.” manshiptheatre.org

March 24

Here we go again! The traveling DJ show Gimme Gimme Disco is headed back to Chelsea’s Live for a third time. Grab your boogie shoes and get ready to dance the night away to Donna Summer, Queen, ABBA and more. chelseaslive.com

This article was originally published in the March 2023 issue of 225 magazine.