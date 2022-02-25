March 2022 Calendar of Events in Baton Rouge

Seasonal live music shows are back this month, just in time for the start of spring weather! Here are a few to enjoy:
Rock N Rowe
Beginning March 10, head to Perkins Rowe’s Town Square every Thursday for a show. This month’s acts include Rusty Yates Band, United We Jam, Smokehouse Porter, Mamie Porter and the Gutbucket Blues, and The Walrus – A Beatles Tribute Band. Bring your blankets and lawn chairs! perkinsrowe.com
Live on Pointe
Starting March 11, enjoy an outdoor show every Friday at Pointe Marie, courtesy of musical acts like The Chee Weez, AM/FM Band, Chase Tyler Band, and Clay Cormier and The Highway Boys. Concertgoers can enjoy music, food trucks and a cash bar. pointemarie.com
The LSU AgCenter’s Spring Garden Show is back at the John M. Parker Coliseum. Find carnations, mums, hydrangeas and more to add to your front porch or garden. You will also find garden accessories and learn growing tips to make your plants stand out this season. lsuagcenter.com
13
Kick off crawfish season
Presented by the Baton Rouge Epicurean Society, Crawfête 2022 allows crawfish fans to taste gourmet dishes and different boils from competing restaurants and caterers. Along with crawfish, there will be plenty of beer, drinks and live entertainment for a day full of good times and good food at Perkins Rowe. bresbr.org/crawfete
19
Shamrock ‘n’ let the good times roll
Celebrate St. Paddy’s with the 35th annual Wearin’ of the Green St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Get there early for a good spot and to cheer on runners of the Shamrock Run along the route before the parade rolls. Wear your green and get ready for a good time. Like always, the parade rolls at 10 a.m. wearinofthegreen.com
ALSO THIS MONTH
All month
Try out trivia as you chow on tacos at Three Roll Estate. The craft rum distillery will be hosting this tasty competition every Thursday. Crunch your way through tasty tacos as you take out competition by answering brain teasers and questions. Tacos ‘N Trivia is every Thursday from 6-8 p.m. threeroll.com
March 1 + 2
Shop all things Mardi Gras at Mid-City Artisans Mardi Gras Mambo & All That Jazz art exhibit and market. Find New Orleans-, Mardi Gras- and jazz-related pieces all in one place. Munch on free king cake as you browse, too. mid-cityartisans.com
March 4-6
Support your local Girl Scout troop with a delicious Girl Scout cookie sale at La Divina Italian Cafe. Whether you want one box of Thin Mints or 10, you can stock up on all your favorites after having some great Italian food. ladivinaitaliancafe.com
March 12
Bring the whole family out to shop one-of-a-kind pieces from young creators and makers at Mid City Merchants Kids Makers Markets. Browse and shop work from makers ages 6 to 17. Encourage these young entrepreneurs to be the makers of tomorrow at this fun market. midcitymerchantsbr.org
March 27:World Championship Crawfish Étouffée Cook-Off in nearby Eunice, eunicechamber.com
MUSIC BEST BETS
March 11
Take a trip back to the ‘70s with Ambrosia at the Manship Theatre. Expect to hear all the classics like “Biggest Part of Me” and “How Much I Feel.” manshiptheatre.org
March 12
‘90s band Candlebox is hitting the stage at L’Auberge Hotel & Casino, with hits like “Change” and “Far Behind,” plus newer songs from the 2021 album Wolves. lbatonrouge.com
March 16
Harold Lopez-Nussa kicks off the River City Jazz Masters concert series at the Manship Theatre. The annual concert series is presented by The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge and the River City Jazz Coalition. artsbr.org/rcjm
March 18
Party like it’s the ‘80s with REO Speedwagon at the Raising Cane’s River Center. Jam out to chart-toppers like “Can’t Fight This Feeling” and “Keep On Loving You.” raisingcanesrivercenter.com
March 29
Rock out with Buckcherry at The Basin Music Hall in downtown. Enjoy music from special guests
Eva Under Fire and Ventruss, as well. thebasinmusichall.com
ARTS BEST BETS
All month
Head to the Old State Capitol to see the “Changing Landscapes: Photographs Along the Solomon Northup Trail” exhibit from Jan Beauboeuf. Beauboeuf shows how different sites in Solomon Northup’s Twelve Years a Slave memoir have changed over the years. Each photo will make you feel as if you are traveling along the trail with Northup, a free man of color who was kidnapped and enslaved in Louisiana. louisianaoldstatecapitol.org
All Month
See new takes on classic art pieces with the “In Empathy We Trust” exhibit at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum. Explore famous paintings reimagined to include subjects of different races, genders and identities. The photos were created by Elizabeth Kleinveld and Epaul Julien, better known as artist duo E2. lasm.org
March 4-13
Watch Tennessee Williams’ The Glass Menagerie performed by Theatre Baton Rouge. This play will take you on a journey through the eyes of Amanda Wingfield and her children, Tom and Laura, as they navigate the Great Depression. theatrebr.org
March 7
See the musical Fiddler on the Roofat the Raising Cane’s River Center. Tony Award-winning director Bartlett Sher brings a fresh take on this beloved classic. Sing along to all the iconic songs, like “Tradition,” “If I Were a Rich Man” and “Sunrise, Sunset.” raisingcanesrivercenter.com
March 18-31
Head over to the Raising Cane’s River Center to see a different perspective of Michelangelo’s most iconic works. “Michelangelo: A Different View” brings observers recreations of Sistine Chapel paintings to see at an up-close distance. raisingcanesrivercenter.com/michelangelo-a-different-view
This article was originally published in the March 2022 issue of 225 magazine. Events are as of press time in mid-February. Please check with the organizations for the most up-to-date info.