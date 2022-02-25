March 2022 Calendar of Events in Baton Rouge

Live After Five

Downtown Baton Rouge’s famous Friday concert series returns March 25. Head to downtownbr.org/live-after-five for news on the lineup.

Buy some blooms

The LSU AgCenter’s Spring Garden Show is back at the John M. Parker Coliseum. Find carnations, mums, hydrangeas and more to add to your front porch or garden. You will also find garden accessories and learn growing tips to make your plants stand out this season. lsuagcenter.com

13

Kick off crawfish season

Presented by the Baton Rouge Epicurean Society, Crawfête 2022 allows crawfish fans to taste gourmet dishes and different boils from competing restaurants and caterers. Along with crawfish, there will be plenty of beer, drinks and live entertainment for a day full of good times and good food at Perkins Rowe. bresbr.org/crawfete

19

Shamrock ‘n’ let the good times roll

Celebrate St. Paddy’s with the 35th annual Wearin’ of the Green St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Get there early for a good spot and to cheer on runners of the Shamrock Run along the route before the parade rolls. Wear your green and get ready for a good time. Like always, the parade rolls at 10 a.m. wearinofthegreen.com

ALSO THIS MONTH

All month

Try out trivia as you chow on tacos at Three Roll Estate. The craft rum distillery will be hosting this tasty competition every Thursday. Crunch your way through tasty tacos as you take out competition by answering brain teasers and questions. Tacos ‘N Trivia is every Thursday from 6-8 p.m. threeroll.com

March 1 + 2

Shop all things Mardi Gras at Mid-City Artisans Mardi Gras Mambo & All That Jazz art exhibit and market. Find New Orleans-, Mardi Gras- and jazz-related pieces all in one place. Munch on free king cake as you browse, too. mid-cityartisans.com

March 4-6

Support your local Girl Scout troop with a delicious Girl Scout cookie sale at La Divina Italian Cafe. Whether you want one box of Thin Mints or 10, you can stock up on all your favorites after having some great Italian food. ladivinaitaliancafe.com

March 12

Bring the whole family out to shop one-of-a-kind pieces from young creators and makers at Mid City Merchants Kids Makers Markets. Browse and shop work from makers ages 6 to 17. Encourage these young entrepreneurs to be the makers of tomorrow at this fun market. midcitymerchantsbr.org

MORE EVENTS

On the Road

New Orleans

March 10-12: New Orleans Book Festival at Tulane, bookfest.tulane.edu

March 17: Irish Channel St. Patrick’s Day Parade, stpatricksdayneworleans.com

March 25-26: BUKU Music + Art Project, thebukuproject.com

Lafayette

March 11 + 12: Southern Gothic Film Festival, citedesarts.org

March 27: World Championship Crawfish Étouffée Cook-Off in nearby Eunice, eunicechamber.com

MUSIC BEST BETS

March 11

Take a trip back to the ‘70s with Ambrosia at the Manship Theatre. Expect to hear all the classics like “Biggest Part of Me” and “How Much I Feel.” manshiptheatre.org

March 12

‘90s band Candlebox is hitting the stage at L’Auberge Hotel & Casino, with hits like “Change” and “Far Behind,” plus newer songs from the 2021 album Wolves. lbatonrouge.com

March 16

Harold Lopez-Nussa kicks off the River City Jazz Masters concert series at the Manship Theatre. The annual concert series is presented by The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge and the River City Jazz Coalition. artsbr.org/rcjm

March 18

Party like it’s the ‘80s with REO Speedwagon at the Raising Cane’s River Center. Jam out to chart-toppers like “Can’t Fight This Feeling” and “Keep On Loving You.” raisingcanesrivercenter.com

March 29

Rock out with Buckcherry at The Basin Music Hall in downtown. Enjoy music from special guests

Eva Under Fire and Ventruss, as well. thebasinmusichall.com

ARTS BEST BETS

All month

Head to the Old State Capitol to see the “Changing Landscapes: Photographs Along the Solomon Northup Trail” exhibit from Jan Beauboeuf. Beauboeuf shows how different sites in Solomon Northup’s Twelve Years a Slave memoir have changed over the years. Each photo will make you feel as if you are traveling along the trail with Northup, a free man of color who was kidnapped and enslaved in Louisiana. louisianaoldstatecapitol.org

All Month

See new takes on classic art pieces with the “In Empathy We Trust” exhibit at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum. Explore famous paintings reimagined to include subjects of different races, genders and identities. The photos were created by Elizabeth Kleinveld and Epaul Julien, better known as artist duo E2. lasm.org

March 4-13

Watch Tennessee Williams’ The Glass Menagerie performed by Theatre Baton Rouge. This play will take you on a journey through the eyes of Amanda Wingfield and her children, Tom and Laura, as they navigate the Great Depression. theatrebr.org

March 7

See the musical Fiddler on the Roof at the Raising Cane’s River Center. Tony Award-winning director Bartlett Sher brings a fresh take on this beloved classic. Sing along to all the iconic songs, like “Tradition,” “If I Were a Rich Man” and “Sunrise, Sunset.” raisingcanesrivercenter.com

March 18-31

Head over to the Raising Cane’s River Center to see a different perspective of Michelangelo’s most iconic works. “Michelangelo: A Different View” brings observers recreations of Sistine Chapel paintings to see at an up-close distance. raisingcanesrivercenter.com/michelangelo-a-different-view

This article was originally published in the March 2022 issue of 225 magazine. Events are as of press time in mid-February. Please check with the organizations for the most up-to-date info.

